'You were a Jewish hero': Rabbi killed in Bnei Brak attack laid to rest

Residents of Bnei Brak, political leaders and many more participated on Wednesday, in the funeral of terror victim Avishai Yehezkel who was murdered on Tuesday in the deadly terror attack along with four others.
A Palestinian gunman opened fire on civilians in the city streets and was only stopped when a police officer gunned him down.
Yehezkel was shot as he protected his baby boy with his body. At home, his pregnant wife waited for his return.
"How I loved You," his brother cried as he was being laid to rest.
"You called to tell me to stay at home because you were hearing gunshots. You feared for my safety but as you were protecting your son, you were shot multiple times. You showed true Jewish bravery and died a martyr's death," he said.
"You were a wonderful brother," he said. "This is not only my loss but a loss for the people of Israel," Yehezkel's brother said.
Rabbi Menashe Yehezkel, the victim's father, said his son was always with a smile. "My son was concerned for his elder brother and called to warn him of gunfire. His bravery was in his character. This was God's way," he said.
Shas leader Arye Deri also attended the funeral and eulogized the 29-year old teacher.
" You are pure and sacred," Deri said. "How can parents be consoled for the death of their son?" he asked.
Deri said Yehezkel's death cannot be in vain as he told the public and its leaders to reflect on what must be done.
Bnei Brak mayor Avraham Rubinstein said Yehezkel was devout. Respectful of his parents and brothers.
"We want to increase devotion here and open more religious institutions of learning," he said.
Another victim, 36-year old father of five, Yaakov Shalom will also be interned in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.
Police officer Amir Khouri will be buried on Thursday.
