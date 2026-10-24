Three days before election, tens of thousands rally in Tel Aviv for October 7 state inquiry

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, just three days before the October 27 election, demanding the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

The rally, titled "For Them," was organized by the October Council, a group representing former hostages, bereaved families and survivors of the attack. Among those attending were Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats head Yair Golan.

Gallery Three days before Israeli election, tens of thousands rally in Tel Aviv for October 7 state inquiry ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

The demonstration brought together families who lost loved ones in the massacre, relatives of hostages murdered in Gaza and survivors who returned from Hamas captivity. The organizers are demanding an official, independent investigation into the circumstances that allowed the October 7 attack to unfold and the failures surrounding Israel's response.

( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Participants included Elchanan Danino, father of Ori Danino, who was murdered in Hamas captivity; Zoli Gyongyoshi, the uncle who adopted former hostage Abigail Idan and her two siblings after their parents, Roy and Smadar Idan, were murdered on October 7; and former hostage Danielle Aloni.

Also attending were Maly Zander, whose daughter Noa was murdered at the Nova music festival; Sigal and Menashe Mansouri, whose daughters Norel and Roya were killed at the festival; Vicky Cohen, mother of former hostage Nimrod Cohen; and Yael Adar, whose son Tamir was abducted and murdered.

( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Other participants included Omer Ohana, whose partner Sagi Golan was killed fighting in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7; Tomer Zisser, whose husband Ilay was killed that day; Tamar Edri, whose brother Ido was murdered at Nova; Noga Baram, whose brother Neta was killed at Nahal Oz; and Eyal Eshel, father of IDF surveillance soldier Roni Eshel, who was killed in the command center at the Nahal Oz military base.

Rafi Ben Shitrit, father of Elroi Ben Shitrit, who was killed in fighting at Nahal Oz and is ranked second on Yisrael Beytenu's Knesset list, also attended.

Ahead of the gathering, the October Council sent an urgent letter to Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy, warning of alleged plans by individuals linked to coalition parties to disrupt the demonstration.

Gadi Eisenkot at the rally ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

The families said they had received information from sources they considered credible, including leaders of parties contesting the election, suggesting that individuals connected directly or indirectly to coalition parties were preparing to provoke disturbances, introduce unauthorized signs and flags and undermine the rally's message. The allegations were not independently verified.