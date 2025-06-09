Ahead of attack? IDF orders Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen evacuated

The IDF on Sunday issued a warning to civilians present at several Yemeni ports controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement, citing their use for terrorist activity.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, named the ports of Ras Isa, Al-Hudaydah and Al-Salif as areas of concern. In a statement published on social media, Adraee urged all individuals currently in those areas to leave immediately.

