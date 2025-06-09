Ahead of attack? IDF orders Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen evacuated

Arabic-language spokesperson names ports of Ras Isa, Al-Hudaydah and Al-Salif as areas of concern, urging all individuals currently in those areas to leave immediately

The IDF on Sunday issued a warning to civilians present at several Yemeni ports controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement, citing their use for terrorist activity.
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, named the ports of Ras Isa, Al-Hudaydah and Al-Salif as areas of concern. In a statement published on social media, Adraee urged all individuals currently in those areas to leave immediately.
דובר צה"ל בערבית מפרסם אזהרת פינוי לנמל חודידה - עד הודעה חדשהדובר צה"ל בערבית מפרסם אזהרת פינוי לנמל חודידה - עד הודעה חדשה
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“Due to the Houthis’ use of these ports for terrorist activity, we call on all those present to evacuate and distance themselves for their own safety until further notice,” he said.
The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israeli and international shipping in the Red Sea since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza last October. The warning suggests that Israel may be preparing to attack Houthi infrastructure in Yemen again.
The group, formally known as Ansar Allah, has controlled parts of northern Yemen, including its capital Sanaa, since 2014. The ports in question are key hubs for both humanitarian aid and commercial shipping in the region.
There was no immediate response from Houthi officials to the Israeli warning.
