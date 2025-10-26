IDF withdraws from hostage search zone amid mediator pressure, fear of Hamas clash

The IDF pulled back from a search zone inside Gaza under pressure from international mediators and out of concern that continued activity could lead to a confrontation with Hamas terrorists, Israeli officials said Sunday.
The withdrawal came as Israel marked a fifth consecutive day without the return of the bodies of hostages held by Hamas. Thirteen bodies are still believed to be in Gaza, despite an agreement reached earlier this week between Israel and the terror group. Israeli officials said they do not expect any remains to be transferred on Sunday either.
Search operations in Rafah, reportedly aimed at locating the body of Lt. Hadar Goldin, have not yet yielded results. Despite this, officials expressed hope that progress could still come within the 48-hour window mentioned on Saturday by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Sources familiar with the situation said the IDF withdrew from an area under Israeli control beyond what is known as the "yellow line," after mediators warned that Hamas forces nearby could trigger an escalation.
Members of Hamas’ "Shadow Unit" — responsible for holding hostages — reportedly accompanied International Red Cross personnel during the searches. Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, heavy equipment was seen being used in what reports said was an effort to locate the body of abducted hostage Amiram Cooper.