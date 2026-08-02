Likud probes possible fraud in vote giving Netanyahu more power over election slate

A Likud party tribunal is investigating alleged fraud and irregularities in an internal vote that gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greater control over the party’s candidate list for the next Knesset election .

The ballot, held last week among Likud Central Committee members, approved proposals submitted by Netanyahu and committee chairman Haim Katz. The measures grant Netanyahu eight reserved positions on the party’s election slate, allowing him to select the candidates placed in those slots, and change the rules governing Likud’s primaries.

Gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The investigation began after the tribunal found that Netanyahu was recorded as having voted even though he did not participate in the ballot.

A senior official at Likud headquarters said the discovery could lead to the results being overturned or a new vote being held if the information is confirmed to be accurate and significant.

The most closely contested provision would allow serving ministers and Knesset members to compete for positions reserved for regional representatives in the party primaries.

That proposal was initially reported to have passed by five votes, with 1,678 members voting in favor and 1,673 against. After the official protocol reached the tribunal, however, the margin was found to be only two votes.

The narrow result means even a small number of improperly recorded or counted ballots could affect the outcome. The tribunal is expected to order a recount of votes on the provision, the second of three items on the ballot.

Numerous petitions were filed after the results were announced, alleging fraud, counting errors and other serious irregularities. The claims include accusations that observers were removed from polling stations and that election workers were instructed not to record objections in official protocols.

Because of the scope of the allegations, tribunal president Michael Kleiner, a former Likud lawmaker, appointed an expanded five-member panel to hear the petitions.

Likud lawmaker David Bitan ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Likud lawmaker David Bitan filed one of the petitions, calling for a swift and thorough investigation.

Bitan alleged that valid ballots opposing the Netanyahu-Katz proposals were counted as invalid at several polling stations, while invalid ballots supporting the proposals were allegedly accepted.

Another petition, filed by Likud activist Dor Harlap, included testimony and affidavits from observers at polling stations in Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva and Beersheba.