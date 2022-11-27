Pope urges Israelis, Palestinians to seek dialogue after surge in violence

Pope Francis on Sunday urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to make greater efforts to seek dialogue following recent deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the West Bank.

Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis said violence was "killing the future" for both.

Late on Tuesday night, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The pope mentioned both incidents, calling the Jerusalem blasts "vile", and saying that he was concerned about the increase in violence in the past few months.

"Violence kills the future, interrupting the lives of the youngest and weakening the hopes for peace. Let us pray for these young people who died and for their families, especially for their mothers," he said.