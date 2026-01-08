Masked Jewish extremists firebomb Palestinians, one in critical condition

Masked Jewish extremists were suspected Thursday afternoon of carrying out a severe hate crime in the northern West Bank after setting fire to a vehicle carrying Palestinians near the village of Beit Lid.

According to initial reports, one of the vehicle’s occupants managed to escape the burning car and flee, but was then confronted by the masked attackers, who struck him in the head. His condition was described as critical. Another Palestinian was moderately wounded.

1 View gallery The masked assailants

The assailants, who were armed with clubs, are suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at several Palestinian vehicles in the area. Three Jewish suspects were detained by IDF troops on suspicion of involvement in the attack, which occurred near the Shavei Shomron settlement.

Nationalist-motivated attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank have increased in recent months. In response, the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District established a dedicated command center to address the phenomenon, alongside a broader plan presented by retired Col. Avihai Tanami that includes interagency coordination and educational measures.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the issue during a visit to the United States last week, describing those involved as “about 70 youths from broken homes who uproot olive trees.” The phenomenon has drawn condemnation in the United States and Europe, where economic sanctions have been imposed on several central figures linked to such activity.

Earlier this week, Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed an order authorizing the use of electronic ankle monitors to supervise suspects involved in nationalist crime. A 15-year-old boy from the West Bank was the first to be taken from his home on Monday to a police station for the installation of the device. The monitor will track his location around the clock, and a separate order bars him from leaving his community.

The move was approved by Shin Bet head David Zini. In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet said the measure was taken “as a continuation of directives from the political leadership.”

Bluth said he had reviewed “reliable and high-quality intelligence” indicating the minor’s personal involvement in “illegal and violent activity that endangers lives and property, including those of residents of Judea and Samaria.” He said the decision was made due to “significant security considerations” and a real concern that existing restrictions would be violated.

The electronic monitoring tool is being used for the first time against Jewish extremists, after Defense Minister Israel Katz canceled the use of administrative detention orders in the West Bank at the start of his term. The joint IDF–Shin Bet statement said the order allows technological monitoring to ensure compliance with movement restrictions in the area.