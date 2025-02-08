Who are the terrorists set to be released in this stage of the deal?

As part of the fifth phase of Stage A of the deal, during which hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi will be released , Israel will on Saturday release 183 prisoners, including 18 serving life sentences. Among them are 54 prisoners who have served long sentences and 111 detainees from Gaza who were arrested during the war.

2 View gallery Palestinian prosiners being released in Khan Younis ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Among the prominent prisoners being released is Shadi Barghouti, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his involvement in attacks against Israel. His father, Fakhri Barghouti, was a participant in the murder of Mordechai Yakuel, and his brother, Hadi Barghouti, was convicted in 2004 of terrorist activities and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Another prisoner being released is Ali Haroub, a resident of Dura, who has been serving a sentence for membership in a terror cell that planned attacks and for his involvement in the production of explosives and Molotov cocktails. In December 2013, Shin Bet, with the assistance of Israel Prison Service (IPS), thwarted an attempt to establish a kidnapping cell that Haroub was part of, under the guidance of prisoners in Israel. The attempted attack, which was in its early planning stages, was prevented.

Senior Hamas figure Jamal Tawil, who was arrested in Ramallah in June 2021, will also be released. At the time of his arrest, IDF stated that Tawil was detained following a joint operation by the Duvdevan Unit and Shin Bet. It was noted that he was one of the key figures responsible for rebuilding Hamas’ infrastructure in the West Bank region. According to IDF, Tawil "actively participated in organizing riots, incitement to violence, and the re-establishment of Hamas' headquarters in Ramallah."

2 View gallery Released terrorists celebrating in Ramallah ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman )

Among those being released is Eyad Abu Shahidam, who was behind the double suicide bombing in the southern city of Be'er Sheva carried out by two Palestinian terrorists in 2004. The attack killed 16 Israelis and injured over 100. Abu Shahidam was convicted of preparing the explosives and planning the detonation of two bombs on buses near the city hall on Reger Street. He was also convicted of preparing an explosive belt for a terrorist who was intercepted in July 2004 on his way to detonate the bomb at "Café Kafeit" in Jerusalem. The terrorist was armed with an explosive belt and a pistol and planned to first shoot the security guard before entering the café to carry out the attack.

A few days earlier, Shin Bet, IDF, and the Gideonim Unit of the Jerusalem Police arrested several Hamas operatives from Hebron and nearby villages. These operatives admitted to facilitating the terrorist's entry into the capital to carry out the attack. According to their statements, the terrorist had second thoughts and returned.

Another prominent released prisoner is Hatem al-Jayousi, one of the founders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, which continues to operate as a terror organization with dozens of members in the West Bank and Gaza. He is serving six life sentences for the murder of six Israelis during the Second Intifada.

Also being released is Yosef al-Mabhouh from Jabaliya, who is serving 15 years in prison for launching rockets, planting explosives, and engaging in tunnel-related activities. In December 2021, while imprisoned in the Hamas wing of Nafha Prison, he carried out a stabbing attack within the prison. He attacked a prison guard with a sharp improvised weapon, causing minor injuries. Footage from the incident shows al-Mabhouh sneaking up behind the guard and assaulting him with the weapon.

Terrorists being greeted in Ramallah ( Video: Reuters )

IPS has operationally prepared for the prisoner release process in accordance with the agreed deal after receiving the list of security prisoners scheduled for release. Once the necessary procedures are completed in the prisons, fighters from the Nachshon Unit, IPS's central escort unit, will transport the prisoners to central reception points at Ofer and Ktzi’ot prisons.

Upon arrival, prisoners will be identified by representatives of the Red Cross and will wait until the hostages arrive in Israel. Once approval is granted by state authorities, the prisoners will be transported by the Red Cross from Ofer Prison to release points in the West Bank, and by Nachshon Unit fighters to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Earlier, it was revealed by Ynet that prior to their release, the prisoners will be shown footage of the extensive destruction in Gaza. IDF’s Operations Division, in collaboration with IPS, produced a video showcasing the significant destruction in Gaza, which will be shown to the Palestinian prisoners being released as part of the fifth phase of the deal.

The video, approximately three minutes long, will be screened for the prisoners on television screens in the prisons during their release process. Last week, IPS printed the message "The Eternal Nation Does Not Forget" on the identification bracelets of the prisoners, along with the IPS logo and the Israeli flag. Many of the security prisoners, particularly those serving life sentences, are unaware of the reality outside the prison walls. The video will reflect the new reality in Gaza for them.

So far, 583 prisoners have been released as part of the deal. Prior to Saturday’s release, IPS’s prison population, which includes both security and criminal prisoners, actually increased by 298. As of now, there are 23,741 prisoners in Israeli prisons—10,197 of them are security prisoners, and 13,544 are criminal offenders.