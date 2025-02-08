Eliyahu Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami to be released by Hamas| watch live









Preparations have already begun in Gaza on Saturday for the fifth hostage handover in the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Eliyahu Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami are set to be freed after 491 days in captivity.

On a stage prepared for the "ceremony" Hamas wrote a message for U.S. President Doanld Trump after he announced his plan to relocate residents of the Strip to neighboring countires while Gaza is rebuilt into a Middle East riviera.

2 View gallery Hamas prepared a stage for the release of hostages in Gaza on Saturday

2 View gallery Armed Hamas terrorists arrive for the release of hsotages in Gaza on Saturday

"We are the day after the war" one sign read. "Total victory," another sign read accompanied by a picture of Prime Minister Benjamin NEtanyahu, mocking his claim that Israel is on the cusp of such an achievement.

Sharabi will be met by his sister and mother upon arrival in Israel. His wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas in the massacre on October 7. "We are excited," his sister Ostnat said. "Just a little while longer. None of us have had any sleep."