Israel to show freed Palestinian prisoners footage of Gaza destruction before release

Palestinian prisoners set to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday under the cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas will be shown a video clip documenting the devastation in Gaza, Israeli authorities said.
The footage, prepared by the IDF and the Israel Prison Service (IPS), will be screened to prisoners as they leave their cells before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer.
The three-minute video reportedly depicts the widespread destruction in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war. Many of the convicted terrorists, some serving life or long-term sentences, have had limited access to outside news. The footage is meant to convey the current reality in Gaza before their release.
The IPS has completed preparations for the next batch of Palestinian prisoners to be freed as part of the agreement, following the release of 583 detainees in previous phases. Their release is contingent on Hamas freeing three more Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
However, Hamas has yet to submit the list of hostages to be released, despite its commitment to mediators.
An Israeli official warned that if Hamas fails to provide the names, it would constitute a serious violation of the cease-fire deal.