Israel to show freed Palestinian prisoners footage of Gaza destruction before release

As part of release process, IDF and Prison Service will show 3-minute clip of Gaza's devastation to Palestinian prisoners, some of whom, serving life or long-term sentences, may have limited knowledge of current reality

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza Strip
Cease-fire
Israel Prison Service
Palestinian prisoners set to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday under the cease-fire and hostage release deal with Hamas will be shown a video clip documenting the devastation in Gaza, Israeli authorities said.
The footage, prepared by the IDF and the Israel Prison Service (IPS), will be screened to prisoners as they leave their cells before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer.
2 View gallery
אסירים פלסטינים משוחררים, בחאן יונסאסירים פלסטינים משוחררים, בחאן יונס
Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli prison arrive in Khan Younis, Gaza
(Photo: Ramadan Abed / Reuters)
The three-minute video reportedly depicts the widespread destruction in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war. Many of the convicted terrorists, some serving life or long-term sentences, have had limited access to outside news. The footage is meant to convey the current reality in Gaza before their release.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IPS has completed preparations for the next batch of Palestinian prisoners to be freed as part of the agreement, following the release of 583 detainees in previous phases. Their release is contingent on Hamas freeing three more Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
2 View gallery
עקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזהעקורים פלסטינים חוזרים לצפון רצועת עזה
Displaced Palestinians return to ruins in northern Gaza
(Photo: Omar Al Qattaa / AFP)
Widespread destruction in Gaza 
However, Hamas has yet to submit the list of hostages to be released, despite its commitment to mediators.
An Israeli official warned that if Hamas fails to provide the names, it would constitute a serious violation of the cease-fire deal.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""