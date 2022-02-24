Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
17C
Syrian aerial defense system activated to intercept the missiles

Syria reports Israeli missile attack near Damascus kills 3 soldiers

Citing Syrian military source, state TV says most Israeli missiles shot down by air defenses; second Israeli-linked attack in 24 hours and third over the span of two weeks

Liad Osmo, AP |
Published: 02.24.22, 09:11
Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus early Thursday, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, state media reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses. It added that some military positions near Damascus were hit, leaving three soldiers dead.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    תיעוד של מערכות ההגנה האווירית בפעולה    תיעוד של מערכות ההגנה האווירית בפעולה
    Syrian aerial defense system activated to intercept the missiles
    (Photo: SANA)
    The attack came a day after Syria said that several missiles from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra, causing only material damage. And it is the third attack in two weeks after last week Syria's state media SANA reported Israel attacked the village of Zakia south of Damascus.
    This area was frequently targeted by Israel in the past, as the entire area between Damascus and Quneitra on the Israeli border and the Golan Heights, according to foreign media reports.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    FIre caused by alleged Israeli strike on Quneitra earlier this month     FIre caused by alleged Israeli strike on Quneitra earlier this month
    Fire caused by an alleged Israeli strike on Quneitra earlier this month
    (Photo: AFP)
    Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
    Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.
    Talkbacks for this article 0