Palestinian Authority bans Al Jazeera in West Bank over terror crackdown coverage

The Fatah movement on Monday issued a ban on Qatari news outlet Al Jazeera and prohibited its entry into the West Bank, citing the channel's coverage of the Palestinian Authority's operations in the Jenin refugee camp as incitement against Palestinian security forces. The forces are leading an operation targeting armed terrorists affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
The channel, which has become a mouthpiece for the Hamas terrorist organization, systematically portrays the Palestinian Authority negatively and incites against the security forces' activities in a manner that endangers their lives. Al Jazeera personnel were barred from covering the funeral of an officer killed in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday.
"To all Al Jazeera employees working in Palestinian territories, we hope you reflect on your actions and resign from this biased channel that has destroyed and continues to destroy the Arab world," Fatah wrote to the channel's staff.
"Al Jazeera floods the media with lies, especially in Palestine, siding with a group of hostile mercenaries in the Jenin camp and trying to present them as heroes resisting the occupation," it added. The statement was directed at Al Jazeera staff operating in Palestinian territories where the channel continues its activities.
This comes after Israel's court determined that the broadcasts posed a significant threat to national security back in June, leading to the suspension of the channel's broadcasts and operations in Israel under an order issued by the Communications Ministry.