After disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport: Activity will gradually resume from 3 p.m.

Ben Gurion Airport is shutting down following a work stoppage Thursday. According to the Israel Airports Authority, after airport employees halted operations, officials decided to stop check-in services and later to suspend airport activity altogether.

The suspension of check-in services caused chaos and heavy congestion at the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, with nearly 100,000 passengers and 600 flights. Pilots and airlines were issued a NOTAM stating that the airport would close to landings at 2 p.m. Departures will continue, but at a reduced pace.

Gallery Entrance to Ben Gurion Airport blocked ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

“Following instructions from the workers’ committee to disrupt operations at Ben Gurion Airport, beginning at 2 p.m. air traffic at the airport will be reduced until landings are halted completely. Departures will leave gradually according to an updated flight schedule,” the Airports Authority said.

“Passengers are asked to stay updated with their airlines regarding their flight times and possible changes to schedules. The Israel Airports Authority will continue to provide updates in accordance with developments. We regret the conduct of the workers’ committee and apologize to passengers.”

The Authority said that the workers' union locked the entrance to the parking lots, leaving hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jams there, or parked in makeshift parking lots on the sides of the road.

Ben Gurion Airport this week

“We are investigating the incident. We are at the peak of the travel season, alongside the presence of American refueling aircraft. If the investigation shows that this was indeed a work-to-rule action, we will act very harshly against those responsible. Heads will roll,” senior Transportation Ministry officials said.

The Histadrut labor federation, however, said no instruction to strike had been issued.

“The Histadrut’s Transportation Workers Union wishes to clarify that no directive was issued to stop work. The attempt to portray the chaos at Ben Gurion Airport as the result of a ‘surprise strike’ is untrue and diverts attention from the real failure: a severe and ongoing manpower shortage and inadequate preparation for the summer travel rush.”

"For many months, the Transportation Workers Union warned the Israel Airports Authority management and the transportation minister that the existing staffing system could not cope with the expected passenger volumes. The congestion at Ben Gurion Airport did not come as a surprise. The writing was on the wall, the warnings went unanswered — and now the public is paying the price.

“Ben Gurion Airport employees are going above and beyond to keep the system functioning, but the national airport cannot be run on the endless burnout of its workers. Employees cannot work hundreds of hours a month to make up for staffing shortages and inadequate preparation by the state.”

The Israel Airports issued a statement earlier Thursday after closing the check ins.

“The Israel Airports Authority is currently dealing with work disruptions, under the direction of the workers’ committee, which are affecting operational activity and service to the traveling public,” the authority said earlier Thursday after closing the check-ins.

Management called on employees to immediately stop any action harming normal operations and restore full activity. “The authority views seriously any deliberate action that could harm the traveling public and the proper functioning of Ben Gurion Airport, especially during the summer peak and at a time of high traffic volumes,” it said.

Unusually heavy congestion at Ben Gurion Airport this week

The authority warned that if the disruptions continue, it intends to make an urgent appeal to the Labor Court and seek its intervention. Officials at the airport were working to minimize the impact and maintain operational continuity as much as possible, the statement added.

The shutdown also overwhelmed airline and travel agency service centers with calls from passengers. Some were stranded abroad and seeking information about return flights, while others were stuck in Israel unable to complete check-in.

“In the past half hour, I’ve been overwhelmed with calls from clients stranded at various airports who have no idea what is happening with their flights home or how many hours they may be delayed because of the chaos at Ben Gurion Airport,” veteran travel agent Yaki Lavi said.

Unusual congestion at Ben Gurion Airport this week

The Israeli aviation sector is already dealing with a series of disruptions, including long delays and unusually heavy congestion at Ben Gurion Airport . Recent problems have been attributed in part to refueling disruptions at the airport, air traffic congestion over Greece and staffing shortages.

Transport Minister Miri Regev is currently in Marrakesh for the renewal of Arkia’s route to Morocco.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Regev visited Ben Gurion Airport only a day earlier, where they were briefed on its operational activity during the summer season. At the time, operations appeared to be functioning normally. The situation on Thursday looked very different.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Miri Regev visit at Ben Gurion Airport

Staff shortages?

Current and former Ben Gurion Airport employees have argued that many of the recent delays stem from inadequate preparation for the summer season and a shortage of workers. They say the Airports Authority’s employment model leads to high staff turnover and means too few workers are sometimes recruited in time for peak travel periods.