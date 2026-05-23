France bans Ben-Gvir from entering its territory after Gaza flotilla incident

France has decided to ban National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering its territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Saturday, amid growing international criticism over Israel’s handling of activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by the navy.
“As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory,” Barrot wrote on X.
“Together with my Italian counterpart, I am asking the European Union to also impose sanctions on Itamar Ben-Gvir,” he added.
The move comes after Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself confronting activists. In the footage, the activists were seen lying on the ground after their vessels were intercepted. Some of them later alleged they had been physically assaulted while in Israeli custody, allegations denied by the Israel Prison Service.
Ben-Gvir’s conduct drew criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and from the United States, Israel’s closest ally. Netanyahu said the minister’s behavior was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”
A spokesperson for Ben-Gvir did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the French decision.
The activists, whose vessels were intercepted this week by the Israeli navy in international waters, have since been deported from Israel.