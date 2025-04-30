'Our enemies can defeat us if we are divided,' Shin Bet chief says

Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar , who recently announced he will step down from his post at the head of the security agency pledged to work for the return of the 59 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza since the massacre of Oct. 7. Bar spoke at a Memorial Day ceremony, honoring Israel's security personel who were killed in the line of duty.

“This is an open wound,” he said. “We will continue to pursue the planners, perpetrators, and accomplices of the massacre—every last one of them. We will remain a beacon of statesmanship, integrity, and truth in Israeli society, which must move toward healing and unity.”

1 View gallery Ronen Bar ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Bar emphasized the importance of national cohesion, saying, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—no attack, no alliance of adversaries can overcome a united Israel. But any adversary can overcome a divided one. Mutual responsibility is a critical component of our national security.”

Speaking before bereaved families, former Shin Bet chiefs, ambassadors, and representatives from foreign intelligence services, Bar remarked: “On this difficult day, we mark remembrance alongside courage, daring, and direct engagement. To ‘stand at the front’ is not an action or a status—it’s a character trait. The fronts may change, but our nature—our DNA—does not. Every Shin Bet officer stands on the front line every day and night: in the field, in operations centers, and against countless threats. Attempts to harm Israel will not stop. The Shin Bet’s role in defending the country is vital—and the best defense is a strong offense. We will continue fighting, alongside our partners in the security services. We will lead, thwart, and protect.”

He concluded by honoring the agency’s fallen: “160 names are engraved on our memorial wall. Many more have died in Israel’s wars. Each person is a world unto themselves. We must not only remember them—we must remember their path, live by their example, and be worthy of their sacrifice.”

Government reverses dismissal as Bar prepares to depart

The Israeli government on Tuesday formally reversed its decision to dismiss Bar , following his announcement that he will step down on June 15. The move appeared aimed at preempting a Supreme Court ruling and avoiding a precedent-setting legal decision.

Government sources said the decision to reverse the ousting of Bar was largely symbolic since he had already submitted his unconditional resignation. “The interim injunction [by the Supreme Court, preventing the prime minister from naming a new head of Shin Bet] remains in effect until Bar’s resignation takes effect,” the sources said, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to interview candidates and will announce a successor to Bar, soon.

The officials criticized Bar’s refusal to step aside earlier, saying, “His unnecessary entrenchment in the role harmed democracy and the separation of powers—all during a multi-front war. Government Resolution 2981, approved unanimously on April 27, 2025, draws a clear red line for the High Court: the government will not accept a situation in which an appointed official is not fully subordinate to its authority.”