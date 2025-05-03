US and Israel near agreement to resume Gaza aid deliveries, report

The U.S. and Israel are close to finalizing a new agreement that would resume humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, American outlet Axios reported early Saturday, citing two Israeli officials and a U.S. source familiar with the matter.
The deal would outline a new distribution mechanism designed to prevent Hamas from seizing the aid, with the IDF having no direct involvement. Officials said the goal is to get this mechanism in place before the IDF expands its ground operations in the Strip.
According to the report, the aid will be delivered through an internationally backed trust fund supported by donor countries and philanthropic organizations. Aid would be delivered to designated hubs inside Gaza, where Palestinian families could collect one aid package per week, enough to last seven days.
An informed source said Israel has committed to funding and executing the engineering work needed to build the infrastructure for these distribution sites.
The developing agreement also includes a provision for a private American company to handle logistics and provide security at and around the aid centers. Israeli officials stressed that the IDF will not be involved in the distribution process or present at the sites but will offer indirect security in other areas of Gaza.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Israel halted humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza roughly two months ago, following the end of the first phase of the hostage deal and the collapse of talks for a second phase. Defense Minister Israel Katz said two weeks ago that Israel is preparing to resume aid deliveries but only through a new civilian-operated infrastructure.
On Sunday, the Security Cabinet is expected to approve expanded combat plans for Gaza, including a broader reserve call-up. Reservists will be divided into two groups: combat battalions for offensive operations deep in the Strip and full brigades to replace compulsory service units entering Gaza as the spearhead of the new operation.
The planned escalation does not appear to include a full-scale invasion or complete reoccupation of the Strip but rather another significant step up in operations. Israeli officials said Friday that hostage deal negotiations are nearing exhaustion and Israel will intensify its military efforts if Hamas continues to reject a deal.