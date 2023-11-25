US cowboys arrive in Israel to aid farmers

Yoss, you live in Montana, what drives you to come to Israel?

Well, I'm a Christian, so I believe the Bible is true. And from what I can see the Jewish people have a right to live here, and so I'm going to do anything I can to support them in that. I've been here three other times helping out with that and when the war started, I said if I get the opportunity, I'm going to come. There's no way I'm going to ignore that."