European authorities uncover Hezbollah's European UAV smuggling network

Coordinated efforts between Spanish and German authorities led to the arrest of four suspects on July 14, 2024: two in Barcelona, one in nearby Badalona, and another in Salzgitter, Germany. The two Barcelona detainees were released under judicial restrictions, while the Badalona suspect, identified as 38-year-old Firas A.H., remains in custody. A Spanish court stated that he was part of a Lebanese cell operating in Spain and Germany with ties to

Hezbollah