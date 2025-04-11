Lebanon FM: No international aid without Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has underscored the necessity of Hezbollah’s disarmament as a precondition for receiving international aid, following recent signals from the Iran-backed terror group indicating openness to negotiations. Rajji confirmed that Beirut has been explicitly told it will not receive foreign assistance until weapons are curtailed nationwide, including both north and south of the Litani River.
In an interview with London-based Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Rajji stated that U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, deputy to U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, reiterated this stance during her recent visit to Lebanon. He noted that the international community is pressing Lebanon to assert sovereignty over its entire territory, not just areas south of the Litani River.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, has signaled a willingness to engage in talks with the Lebanese government while bracing for potential Israeli airstrikes. However, Rajji dismissed speculation about a specific timeline for disarmament, citing Ortagus’ emphasis that such measures must occur “as soon as possible.” He further called on the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from five strategic points it occupies in southern Lebanon.
“If Israel withdraws, Hezbollah will lose its justification for maintaining arms,” Rajji said. He criticized Israel’s refusal to engage diplomatically, claiming it cites security concerns instead of addressing Lebanon’s demands to reclaim occupied territory.
Separately, Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed reported that the Lebanese army is advancing disarmament efforts north of the Litani River, entering bases previously controlled by Hezbollah. The channel added that the army is nearing completion of dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in areas south of the river.
Sources cited by Al-Jadeed stated that weapons will be gradually decommissioned, with a framework for surrendering arms under negotiation. Political sources confirmed that Hezbollah MP Hasan Fadlallah’s remarks align with efforts by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun to secure “civil peace” in Lebanon.
Rajji also addressed upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman, noting uncertainty over their impact on Lebanon. “The talks cover Tehran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and Iran-linked military groups like Hezbollah,” he said. “If no agreement is reached, all options remain on the table.”
The foreign minister, set to accompany Prime Minister Mikati on a formal visit to Syria next week, praised Syria’s new government as “better than the previous regime” and said Syrian officials have pledged not to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs.
First published: 09:02, 04.11.25