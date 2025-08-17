New video of hostage Matan Zangauker released as his partner holds symbolic wedding

In the video, which his mother Einav Zangauker agreed to release, Matan addresses his sister Natalie, nicknamed “Tato,” his younger sister Shani, and his partner Ilana Ilana Grichevsky, saying: “Tato, Shani, Ilana, I miss you. God willing, we’ll see each other soon. To all my acquaintances, all my friends — go out, make noise like only you know how, and with God’s help we’ll see each other soon.”

Earlier Sunday, in a painful and moving demonstration at Hostages’ Square, his partner Ilana “married” him — while his mother Einav wore a black veil. The chuppah poles were held by John Polin (father of Hersh Goldberg Polin, who was murdered in captivity), Michel Illouz (father of Guy Illouz, whose body is held in captivity), Itzik Horen (father of hostage Eitan Horen), and Yehuda Cohen (father of hostage Nimrod Cohen).

