New video of hostage Matan Zangauker released as his partner holds symbolic wedding

681 days in captivity. 681 days waiting to meet his sisters, his partner, his mother. On Sunday evening — at the start of the central rally on the protest day for the hostages — a clip from captivity of Matan Zangauker was published. The psychological terror video was recently obtained by the IDF and is estimated to have been filmed a few months ago.
In the video, which his mother Einav Zangauker agreed to release, Matan addresses his sister Natalie, nicknamed “Tato,” his younger sister Shani, and his partner Ilana Ilana Grichevsky, saying: “Tato, Shani, Ilana, I miss you. God willing, we’ll see each other soon. To all my acquaintances, all my friends — go out, make noise like only you know how, and with God’s help we’ll see each other soon.”
Earlier Sunday, in a painful and moving demonstration at Hostages’ Square, his partner Ilana “married” him — while his mother Einav wore a black veil. The chuppah poles were held by John Polin (father of Hersh Goldberg Polin, who was murdered in captivity), Michel Illouz (father of Guy Illouz, whose body is held in captivity), Itzik Horen (father of hostage Eitan Horen), and Yehuda Cohen (father of hostage Nimrod Cohen).
"If you hadn’t been kidnapped, we could already have been married," Ilana said on stage. “I can’t stop thinking about what was taken from us, about the innocence and love that were stolen from us in a single day. Our world was destroyed and you’re not here with me to hug me, and I can’t be with you to strengthen you.”
"Matan, my love, I love you. I am fighting for you until you return," she added. “Until you and all the hostages come back, we will bring you back alive, and together we will rebuild and, God willing, build our Jewish home here in Israel.”
The crowd answered Ilana and Einav, who were on stage: “You are not alone, we are with you.”