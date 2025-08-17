50 hostages, 681 days in hell: ‘People’s Strike’ begins across Israel

At the symbolic Hostage Square in Tel Aviv , the day began with a massive Israeli flag displaying images of the captives, which will remain the focal point for demonstrations throughout the day. The strike was coordinated jointly by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum—which includes families of those still in Gaza, released hostages and individuals considered missing—and the October Council, representing families of those killed in the Oct. 7 attacks. The groups, usually separate, united in a rare show of solidarity.

“Until now they separated bereaved families from hostage families, as if bereavement means supporting an endless war,” said Vicki Cohen, whose son Nimrod has been in captivity for nearly two years. “This shows it isn’t true. Bereaved families are with us. They also want the war to end and the hostages to return.” She urged the government to “propose a comprehensive plan and initiate a deal now,” adding, “This is not only a cry for my son but a battle for Israel’s future. Silence kills.”

Yael Adar, mother of slain soldier and hostage Tamir, called the strike “a critical national outcry.” She said, “For 22 months we’ve lived in constant anxiety and complete uncertainty. The hostages are paying with their lives and the families are falling apart.” She warned that inaction could leave the country “running like a third-world nation.”

Police deployment and disruptions

Thousands of police and Border Police were deployed nationwide to manage protests and preserve public order. A police statement emphasized, “freedom of protest does not mean freedom to set fires, block major highways, or harm freedom of movement.”

Israel Railways reported service disruptions due to damage to electrified cables near Ganot Junction and between Hadera and Netanya, with repairs expected to take several days. The Beersheba–Nahariya line will operate only up to Netanya, while the Modi’in–Nahariya line—with stops at Ben-Gurion Airport, Caesarea, Hadera and Netanya—will run normally.

Protest sites and activities

Hostage Square, Tel Aviv: The symbolic heart of the strike, hosting multiple events:

6:29 a.m. – Symbolic launch timed to the start of the Oct. 7 massacre

7:00 a.m. – Press conference with hostages’ families and former captives

11:00 a.m .– “Doctors’ March” arrives on-site

8:00 p.m. – Main evening rally with families of current hostages, released captives and bereaved families

Other Cities and Regions: Demonstrations, marches and cultural events are taking place in Jerusalem, Haifa, Karmiel, Eilat, Har Shekhaniya, Ashdod and additional towns. In southern Gaza-border communities, Sha’ar HaNegev and Eshkol councils are staging tractor convoys along Road 232, the so-called “Road of Blood,” highlighting sites impacted by the Oct. 7 attacks.

Key actions nationwide:

Yellow ribbons and symbolic visual displays adorn public spaces. Marches are taking place outside the homes of Knesset coalition members. A nationwide “Israel Sounds Sirens” initiative at 4:00 p.m. will see drivers honk in solidarity.

Transport and education impacts:

Schools, universities and public transport systems are experiencing disruptions due to participation in or effects of the strike. Institutions including Hebrew University, Technion and Open University are encouraging students and staff to attend protests.

