Israel to receive guided munitions and bombs in $7.4 billion US defense deal

The United States has approved a military sale to Israel, including guided munitions, bombs, and related equipment, with a total value of $7.41 billion. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Friday that it had submitted the required authorization to Congress for the agreements, which are "intended to preserve Israel's ability to defend itself."

Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Pentagon alongside Defense Secretary Hegseth ( Video: Itamar Eichner )





This effectively confirms the move initiated by the administration of former President Joe Biden, who informed Congress of an $8 billion arms deal in January , shortly before Donald Trump assumed office.

As part of these agreements, Israel will purchase, using American aid funds, 3,000 Hellfire missiles at an estimated cost of $660 million, along with 2,166 AGM-114 Hellfire bombs, also valued at approximately $660 million. Additionally, Israel will acquire 2,166 GBU-39 bombs, around 13,000 JDAM guidance kits for bombs of various weights, and 17,475 FMU-152A/B fuse bombs under a separate deal valued at $6.75 billion. The supply of Hellfire missiles is expected to begin in 2028, while the additional munitions will be delivered starting from 2025.

According to the Pentagon, the equipment will be sourced from existing U.S. stockpiles and from American companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and L3Harris. The official statement noted that "the deal will not alter the regional balance of power and will assist Israel in defending its borders, critical infrastructure, and population."

The State Department stated that the agreements align with U.S. policy to maintain Israel's security and defensive capabilities. The report indicates Israel will be able to integrate the new equipment into its military system with ease and that the deals will not negatively impact U.S. military readiness.

Weapons sales are subject to approval by the House and Senate committees, but they are typically approved swiftly when it comes to sales to Israel. According to estimates, the supply will be conducted gradually over the coming years, with initial deliveries starting in 2025.

1 View gallery Hellfire missile ( Photo: Michael Fitzsimmons / Shutterstock )

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week with evangelical leaders during his visit to Washington. During the meeting, Netanyahu addressed delays in the shipment of munitions during the Biden administration and, for the first time, explicitly acknowledged that this was a "weapons embargo."

A statement from Netanyahu's office said that he "thanked the evangelical leaders, who represent millions of believers, for their longstanding and consistent support of the State of Israel." The meeting was attended by the incoming U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who said: "We have a responsibility to the Jewish people in Israel and worldwide. You will never stand alone."