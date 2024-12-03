At U.S. funeral, Omer Neutra's parents talk about shattered home, demand return of his body

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday in Long Island, New York, together with the parents and brother of Captain Omer Neutra, who the IDF announced on Monday was killed defending the border on October 7 . Thousands also gathered in Israel, demanding the return of the 101 hostages who are held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, among them Neutra's body.

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Hersh, who was murdered while in Hamas captivity in Gaza, attended the memorial service for Omer Natura in Long Island in a show of support for the family.

Orna and Ronen Nautra, the parents of the late Omer Nautra and his brother Daniel at a memorial service on Long Island ( Video: Midway Jewish Center )

Omer's parents, Orna and Ronen, and his brother, Danny, entered the memorial service at the Long Island synagogue where Omer had once celebrated his bar mitzvah, accompanied by representatives of the IDF.

Orna paid tribute to her son, saying that "for a whole year of sleepless nights, I said 'I thank you' twice every morning - Once for me, and the other for you. For over a year now, we’ve been breathing life into your being, my beautiful boy. With the hope and love of so many, we kept going and going and going, keeping you alive, speaking your name from every outlet, pushing any hint of despair, not stopping to breathe or to take in the deep pain of your absence.”

According to her, "now things are clear, but not as we’d hoped. I have a big hole in my stomach, but we are not alone."

Omer's father, Ronen, added: "How do you talk about your son, for whom you fought for more than 14 months - traveling to Israel, the U.S. and even Qatar - holding on to the hope that you will see him again, and then there is a knock on the door and you realize that you will never see him again?"

The family of the fallen tank officer spoke of the need to release the hostages who are still being held by Hamas, including the body of their loved one.

"He chose to show his love for Israel in actions, not just in words, by joining the army," emphasized brother Daniel. "Now the time has come for Israel to show its love in return, by returning him and the others. We must continue his work and save lives. It is too late for him, but it was not in vain."

'Still shocked'

In Israel, thousands flocked to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv for the weekly "Sing together for their return" evening, which was also attended by several members of Neutra's family, who were among the founders of the initiative that started last January and takes place every Monday in the square. They arrived immediately after watching the funeral ceremony held for Omer in the U.S. Gina and Shai Zohar, Omer's aunt and uncle, told Ynet upon arriving at the square that they were still shocked by the news.

"We were full of hope, and we acted out of a true desire that Omer would return to us and we would be reunited, that some miracle would happen to us," shared his aunt. "It's hard, and the distance is also hard. We're waiting for his parents to arrive in Israel, and that way we can at least comfort each other," she added. Uncle Shai quoted Daniel, Omer's brother: "He said that the thing that would most honor Omer's memory is for the state to bring back those he was killed to protect. This is what the State of Israel should do."

On Monday morning, Orna, Omer's mother and Shai's sister, called and informed them of the soldier's death. "She called us at seven in the morning, and said she had bad news, that Omer was actually killed on the morning of Simchat Torah," shared Shai. "It ended more than a year of uncertainty. We knew that Omer was captured and that he was kidnapped alive, but we didn't know what happened to him. It is on the one hand very shocking, but on the other hand we know at least now that he did not suffer in captivity."

Omer's aunt noted that the news was difficult and filled her with pain, but at the same time there was a certain degree of relief. "The worry was gnawing at me all the time," she shared. "There is some comfort. He really was a hero of Israel. The first to go out on the morning of Simchat Torah to protect the Gaza border settlements with his tank, and he and his team are heroes. Now we should pray with God's help that Omer and Oz Daniel will reach a proper burial in the land they fought for and loved so much, and that Nimrod will return to his family."

"They fought until the end," she continued. "With all the unbearable pain, there is also a small comfort in knowing that Omer did not experience the cruel suffering of the long days in captivity. He fell as a hero, fighting until his last breath, with the values ​​that guided him all his life. The knowledge that he did not go through this torment - a small source of strength in the sea of ​​sadness."

The two were welcomed at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv with the support of the many present. They said that the last day was full of love and hugs from many Israelis. "I think we learned a little more in the last year, how many people Omer was able to touch," said Shai. "He only came here after he finished high school, and he already had time to touch so many people. He will be missed by many."

Gina emphasized that, since October 7, 2023, she and the family have been privileged to "see the beauty" that exists in Israel. "I think this is what he would like to see for his people," she said.

Tamar Zohar, Neutra's grandmother, spoke at the rally about her kidnapped grandson.

"Who would have believed that we would stand here today and try to digest the bitter news that he is no longer alive," she shared with the audience. "Less than a month ago, we marked his second birthday in captivity. From childhood he was a happy child. He grew up in a community of former Israelis. When he finished high school he enrolled in university, but then decided to come to Israel for military preparatory school.

"This year he connected with his family and landscapes in Israel, and then told his parents that he wanted to enlist and defend the country. As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, he believed that it was his time to protect the Jewish people. On the Friday before the attack, he told his parents that they allowed him and his soldiers to lower alert. Until yesterday morning, we believed that our Omer was alive, and that we can bring him here soon and celebrate with him. Yesterday our hope was shattered and we have to fight to bring him to a grave in Israel. Omer, you continue to be a hero of Israel and of many others - now and in every moment, may your memory be blessed."

'Eden and Omer could have stayed in America, but chose to enlist'

Yael Alexander, the mother of the abducted soldier Edan Alexander, whom Hamas released a video of from captivity on Saturday , said that Omer and her son could have been living quietly in the U.S. "Both could have stayed in America, but both chose to enlist in the IDF, and in October both were placed between Nirim and Nir Oz, Edan as a Golani soldier and Omar as a tank officer," she shared. "On the morning of October 7, Omer's force jumped with the tank to defend the settlements and was kidnapped after a heroic battle. My son was also kidnapped when he was left to defend the outpost."

"Last Saturday we received a sign of life from Edan , just last week, and by a chilling coincidence, two days later, dear Ronen and Orana received the bitter news that their son was designated as a fallen soldier and that his body is being held in Gaza," she added.

"I met Ronen and Orna under difficult circumstances," she continued. "They are amazing, supportive and loving parents. I learned from them what a prodigy Omer was. An athlete, smiling and sociable, who grew up to be a leading and inspiring leader. I am at a loss for words when I come to comfort them, because the sadness is great and unimaginable. I wish that he will soon return to the State of Israel and be buried there."

Israelis also hope that the words of US President-elect Donald Trump - who stated that "if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East" – will advance the talks to renew the deal for the release of the 101 hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump at the Cabinet meeting that took place in Nahariya today, and said that "It is a very strong statement which makes it clear that there is one party responsible for this situation — and that is Hamas. Hamas must release the hostages." President Isaac Herzog added: "We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!"