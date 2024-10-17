U.S. B-2 stealth bombers strike Yemen in message to Iran

The United States conducted precision strikes on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

“This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified,” Austin said in a statement. “The employment of US Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.”

2 View gallery U.S. B-2 stealth bomber

According to reports the use of strategic bomber, in the unprecedented attack, was meant to indicate

their possible use to strike Iran's nuclear facilities if and when the United States chooses to do so.

“We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks,” he said.

Sources told CNN on Thursday that several of the stealth bombers were used in the strike on the Iran-backed Houthis hitting stores of "advanced weapons" and in response to attacks on US and military vessels as well as commercial ships in the Red Sea.

2 View gallery Lloyd Austin ( Photo: Mark Schiefelbein / AP )

According to the Hezbollah-Affiliated Al Mayadeen network in Lebanon, the UK also participated in the strike on targets near the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and in the northern Saada governorate.

A Houthi spokesperson said the attacks were "a failed attempt to protect Israel," and to deter the Houthis from supporting Gaza and Lebanon. "To the Americans and British we say, our abilities are great, and our response will come."

Last month, the IDF attacked the Houthi-controlled Hodeida Port and other strategic targets in Yemen some 1,800 kilometers (1118 miles) away, in response to a Houthis surface-to-surface missile launched at at Tel Aviv.

IDF strikes Hodeida port





"The airstrikes focused on key military infrastructure in the Ras Issa and Hodeidah regions, including power stations and a port used for importing oil. These facilities were being used by the Iranian-backed Houthi regime to transfer weapons and military supplies, including oil, to their forces," the IDF said in a statement.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: