Israel approves controversial route connecting Jerusalem to W. Bank settlement

Israel’s Security Cabinet has approved the final phase of a long-delayed road project near Jerusalem that will reroute Palestinian traffic and restrict access to key areas for Palestinians, drawing sharp criticism from opponents who say the plan advances Israeli annexation efforts in the West Bank.

Ministers voted Saturday to approve construction of the third and final section of the so-called “Fabric of Life Road,” a route intended to allow Palestinians to travel between northern and southern parts of the West Bank without passing through Israeli checkpoints. The road will allow, for example, Palestinian drivers to travel from Bethlehem to the Jericho area without encountering Israeli military barriers.

Defense Minister Israel Katz , who led the initiative, said the project will enhance security by separating Palestinian and Israeli traffic near Jerusalem. Once completed, the road will divert Palestinian vehicles away from Route 1, the main highway connecting Jerusalem and the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim , which will be reserved for Israeli use only.

The move comes just over a year after a deadly shooting attack along the route. In February 2024, three Palestinian gunmen opened fire on Israeli vehicles in two locations , killing Matan Almaliach and injuring seven others.

Israeli officials say the project is also of strategic significance. The new route will physically isolate the area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim — including the Khan al-Ahmar encampment, which Palestinians consider a strategic zone for maintaining territorial continuity in any future state. Once the road is completed, Palestinians will only be able to reach this area on foot.

The project carries political implications as well. Supporters say it removes another obstacle to extending Israeli sovereignty over Ma'ale Adumim, a settlement east of Jerusalem with more than 40,000 residents.

The road has been in planning for years but was repeatedly delayed due to political opposition. Katz held several consultations with defense and security officials before bringing the matter to the Cabinet.

The project is expected to cost 335 million shekels (about $91 million) and will be funded through the Civil Administration’s extra-budgetary Palestinian fund — money collected from Palestinians and earmarked for services in the territories. It is not part of the Israeli state budget.

Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrah, who lobbied heavily for the project, called the decision a “historic moment” for his city. “This decision ends 25 years of waiting,” he said. “It will significantly improve security and reduce traffic congestion for the residents of Ma'ale Adumim and the surrounding area.”

Ministers also approved plans for a separate road connecting the village of Azariya to the Good Samaritan Interchange, with an initial planning budget of 10 million shekels. Officials said the project remains in the planning phase, and it is unclear when — or if — construction will begin.

Peace Now, a left-wing Israeli advocacy group, condemned the cabinet’s decision, calling it an “apartheid road” that will split the West Bank and block Palestinian access to large areas.

“This has nothing to do with improving Palestinian transportation,” the group said in a statement. “It’s about enabling the annexation of roughly 3% of the West Bank, while funding it with money collected through Israel’s control over the territories — funds that by law are meant to serve Palestinian needs. This is very bad news for Israel and could spell the end of any viable two-state solution.”