Freed Palestinian prisoners wear Star of David shirts

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) changed the release attire of Palestinian prisoners freed in Saturday's hostage-prisoner exchange, dressing them in tracksuits emblazoned with a Star of David, the IPS logo, and the phrase "We will not forget, we will not forgive", Israeli officials said. In previous prisoner releases, Palestinian inmates were given bracelets with the IPS logo and shown videos of destruction in Gaza before their departure.
As in previous exchanges, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the return of hostages Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn and Alexander "Sasha" Trupanov.
Palestinian media broadcast footage of celebrations in the West Bank’s Ramallah following the release of prisoners. This handover included the lowest number of West Bank prisoners released so far — with only 10.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Palestinian Authority security forces maintained order as the International Red Cross transported the prisoners, allowing only Fatah flags to be raised. Disturbances broke out in Issawiya following the release of prisoner Nael Obeid and security forces used crowd control equipment to disperse the rioters.
"As part of the operation to free the hostages, 369 terrorists were transferred from multiple facilities across Israel to 'Ofer' and 'Ktziot' prisons under escort and with police assistance,” The IPS said in a statement.
“After processing and receiving approval from relevant authorities, all prisoners were released — those at 'Ofer' toward the West Bank and East Jerusalem and those at 'Ktziot' toward the Kerem Shalom border crossing."