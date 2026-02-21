Report: India seeks joint development of missile defense and laser interceptor systems with Israel

As Israel prepares for the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, Indian media report that New Delhi is seeking to significantly expand defense cooperation between the two countries, including joint development of advanced missile defense systems.

According to the Hindustan Times, India plans to propose joint development of systems to defend against ballistic missiles, laser-based interception technologies and long-range defensive missiles.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, Feb. 25, for a two-day visit that will include a special Cabinet session held in his honor. The visit, however, could be marked by political tensions. Opposition parties have threatened to boycott the session after Justice Minister Yariv Levin declined to invite Supreme Court President Isaac Amit to attend, raising the prospect of a half-empty Knesset and potential diplomatic embarrassment.

In India, the visit is being described as a strategic opportunity. The two countries previously signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, launching a process estimated to be worth about $10 billion in the coming years.

The Hindustan Times reported that officials in Jerusalem have already agreed to share some of the most advanced defense technologies with New Delhi, including a laser interceptor unveiled in Israel in September.

The foundation for expanded cooperation was laid during a November 2025 visit to Israel by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, during which the memorandum of understanding was signed, the report said.

India’s push for deeper collaboration was further encouraged by the recent conflict with Iran. According to the Hindustan Times, about 98% of the ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward Israel were successfully intercepted by systems including Iron Dome and Arrow, along with other air defense platforms. India is interested in acquiring similar capabilities.