'Disgraceful': IDF chief rebukes looting, rogue symbols in combat zones

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered sharp messages Monday on discipline, values and norms in the military, warning of erosion in conduct and ordering stricter enforcement, as he told senior commanders the army is in an operational pause but ready to resume fighting at any time.

Speaking at a conference of the IDF’s senior command staff, also attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zamir presented an updated assessment of the fighting and said the IDF is still operating at the tactical level, while strategically it is in an “operational pause” because of negotiations in several arenas.

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He stressed that the military remains prepared to return to combat immediately.

Addressing Iran, Zamir said “the plan to destroy Israel led by Iran has collapsed for now.”

Zamir devoted much of his remarks to what he described as the ongoing erosion of IDF values. “There is erosion, but we must not give up on our values or compromise on our norms,” he said, urging commanders to show leadership, set boundaries and handle exceptional incidents severely.

During the conference, he showed commanders examples from the field, including symbols he said were inconsistent with the spirit of the IDF. In one case, he displayed a patch and asked: “Is this how you want our army? This is a rebellion against IDF values.”

He also referred to the vandalism of a statue of Jesus in a Christian village in south Lebanon , saying the incident harmed the army’s values and spirit.

On manpower, Zamir stressed the importance of expanding recruitment across all sectors and said he is working to advance the enlistment of Haredim. But he said their integration would not come at the expense of women, amid claims that female soldiers have already been harmed by efforts to accommodate Haredi soldiers’ religious lifestyle.

“Women are an inseparable part of the IDF and its operational strength,” Zamir said. “There will be no exclusion of women in the IDF. Their integration is a matter of values, equality and operational necessity.”

He said the IDF would continue enabling service for diverse populations without harming others or coming at their expense, while preserving the military’s identity and values.

Zamir also addressed reports of looting in combat areas, calling the phenomenon “disgraceful” if it exists and saying it could stain the entire IDF.

“If there were such incidents, we will investigate them,” he said. “We will not let this pass.”

He ordered every battalion commander to submit a detailed report on the issue through the chain of command to the General Staff within a week. The reports will be compiled by a dedicated directorate in the Manpower Directorate, and suspected looting offenses will be handled criminally by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Zamir also reiterated the absolute ban on bringing civilians into combat zones and on entry by unauthorized officers or soldiers, following cases of civilians entering south Lebanon.

He warned soldiers against using social media to spread controversial messages or promote themselves.