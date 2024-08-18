These are the Israeli Air Force planes that will be able to attack Iran

Watch Israel's F-35, F-15 fighter jets refuel mid-flight; IAF drill is a strategic show of force for Israel's adversaries, demonstrating the ability to reach targets in Iran; Squadron leader says force prepared to meet any challenge on short notice
The Israeli Air Force posted a video showing a mid-air refueling drill for its F-35 and F-15 fighter jets that allow them to reach targets as far as Iran and Yemen. The message to Israel's adversaries is clear.
This strategic show of force is also in line with the long-term plans of the Air Force that plans to maintain the use of its refueling Boeing 707 aircraft and incorporate them with the newer KC-46 planes purchased from the U.S. and expected in the second half of the decade.
The 707s are 40 and 50 years old and the IDF is the only force in the West that still uses them for attack missions. Israel hopes to prolong their life despite Boeing no longer manufacturing them because the company continues to provide the IDF with critical parts. Lt. Col A, who commands the fleet, participated in the mission against the Houthi port in Hodeidah last month.
"Soon after the Houthi drone exploded over Tel Aviv, killing a civilian, I informed my base commander at Nevatim Airbase that we were ready to target Yemen," A told Ynet. "This was quick planning that was completed overnight and on the next day, we were given the order to go. I knew we would need every drop of fuel for our fighter jets to return safely so I gave the order to remove every bit of unnecessary equipment from the 707 so that there would be enough space for fuel tanks as a backup for any scenario.
Those preparations would be repeated if the Air Force is ordered to attack Iran in the near future. "Disconnecting the fighter jets dozens of miles from their target, to give them time to organize for their attack, and then to hear minutes later that they had completed their mission, is a great feeling," A said. "We showed everyone in the Middle East that we can reach and strike, anywhere and return safely to base and that is not even the extent of our abilities."
He said the operation and those that followed in April as Iran launched its attack on Israel, underwent the standard review of all Air Force missions.
"We incorporated everything we learned and deducted from that strike in the Air Force, both in terms of the attack and defense so that we would be able to operate under fire," A said. "We were prepared then, in April and are fully prepared now. We are eyeing the mission ahead of us and can depart on short notice."