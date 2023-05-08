Israel unveils unmanned spy submarine





IAI reveals unmanned spy submarine ( ILTV )

Israel has unveiled its first unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle, a spy submarine named BlueWhale. The electric-powered sub announced in recent days by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is designed to gather covert intelligence above the sea surface and to detect enemy submarines and mines under the sea.

2 View gallery Autonomous unmanned BlueWhale submarine ( Photo: IAI )

The unmanned submarine developed by IAI's subsidiary Elta Systems has successfully conducted thousands of hours of underwater testing, including intelligence-gathering for both maritime and coastal targets, acoustic intelligence and identifying the presence of naval mines, according to IAI.

The autonomous submarine can operate just like a manned submarine, for several weeks at a time, at minimal cost and maintenance, without the need for operators on board.

In addition, by using a satellite communications antenna on its telescopic mast, like the periscope of a manned submarine, the data gathered by the submarine can be transferred in real-time to command posts anywhere in the world, at sea or on land, according to IAI.