After Syria clash, Netanyahu and Katz stay silent—to avoid angering Trump?

More than a day has passed since the serious incident in southern Syria in which six IDF soldiers were wounded in a clash with terrorists . Despite the risk of rapid military escalation and potential strategic fallout, Israel’s political leadership remains silent. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to issue a statement, and Defense Minister Israel Katz—normally vocal on social media—has also not responded.

The primary reason for the silence appears to be concern over the reaction of the United States, particularly President Donald Trump. Netanyahu is likely reluctant to provoke Trump, who is still pushing for a security arrangement between Israel and Syria as part of his broader effort to secure a Middle East peace deal—and perhaps a Nobel Prize.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF, Khalil Ashawi/Reuters, GPO, AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

But Trump is not the only factor. Israel is also operating under the radar to avoid provoking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose government is increasing its involvement in Syria. A direct confrontation with Syria’s new leadership under Ahmad al-Sharaa could draw Turkey into a broader conflict—an outcome Israel wants to avoid.

Another possible reason for the silence is the element of surprise in this operation, which may have caught Israel off guard. Whether due to intelligence lapses or leaks about the deployment, the Israeli establishment is deeply concerned by the perceived inaction of the al-Sharaa regime in confronting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives active in Syria. Israeli officials suspect that Syria was aware of the terrorist network in the town of Beit Jinn, yet chose not to act.

IDF forces operating in Beit Jinn, Syria ( Video: IDF )

In the aftermath, Israel has conveyed sharp messages to the Syrian regime . Security officials have said the incident underscores why Israel cannot allow hostile forces to entrench themselves near its borders—and why a peace deal with Syria is not feasible given its current instability. Above all, they argue, the incident highlights the dangers of territorial withdrawal, especially from areas like Mount Hermon.

Despite this strong stance from security officials, no urgent consultations were held by the political leadership on Friday following the clash. On the contrary, Defense Minister Katz proceeded with his schedule, even attending a circumcision ceremony for the grandson of Ramla Mayor Michael Vidal. During the event, when the baby’s godfather blessed Katz, the minister responded: “First, bless the IDF soldiers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, son of Tzila, may he continue to lead us.”

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: IDF )

In the unusually intense incident in Syria, six IDF officers and soldiers were injured, three seriously. The operation was completed, with all suspects arrested and several terrorists killed. According to Syrian reports, at least 14 people were killed in the exchange of fire.