‘You killed him!’: seconds after fatal shooting of unarmed Rahat man caught on video | Content warning

A graphic video published Sunday shows the first moments after the fatal shooting of Ahmad al-Naami , a former soldier in the Bedouin reconnaissance battalion, by a Border Police reservist in Rahat early Saturday.

The footage shows al-Naami lying on the ground beside his vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Police have said the officer opened fire during a chase after al-Naami got out of the vehicle and allegedly attacked him, prompting the officer to fear for his life.

‘You shot him, killed him’: seconds after fatal Rahat shooting caught on video | Content warning

In the video, a resident who arrived at the scene is heard confronting one of the officers.

“You shot him,” the resident says.

“Come here. Stay away from him,” the officer responds.

“You killed him,” the resident says.

“What do you mean, killed him? Do you know who was here? What happened here?” the officer replies. “I was chasing him.”

Al-Naami’s family said he was shot as soon as he stepped out of the vehicle and had no chance to flee . His brother, Sarur al-Naami, told ynet on Sunday that he did not believe the police account.

“We are seeing a phenomenon in which police officers are becoming more racist and taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

2 View gallery Ahmad al-Naami

Al-Naami was unarmed when he was shot during the police chase. His family has called the shooting a murder. The officer who opened fire was questioned by the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department on suspicion of unlawful shooting and was removed from operational duty for about two weeks.

An initial internal police inquiry found that Border Police officers signaled al-Naami to stop, after which a chase began. Police said he fled the vehicle and ran on foot. Border Police officers said he attacked two officers, one of whom fired the fatal shots. The officer said he did not intend to kill al-Naami, only to wound him so he could be subdued.

Al-Naami’s brother Falah told ynet that Ahmad had a brain tumor and complications from diabetes. He said Ahmad suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after two of his friends were killed during his military service more than 20 years ago. Four years ago, he suffered a stroke that left him barely able to walk, his brother said.

2 View gallery Falah Al-Naami ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

Al-Naami is survived by eight children, the youngest of whom is 6.

“He had no weapon and no drugs,” Falah said. “A person like that could have been subdued by other means, not by shooting. He opened the door and they immediately shot him.”

Police said after the shooting that Border Police reservists operating in Rahat identified a suspicious vehicle and ordered it to stop. Police said the driver ignored the orders, fled by car and then on foot, and that officers fired into the air as part of arrest procedure.