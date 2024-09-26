IDF uncovers terror tunnel in Jenin

Troops find unusual tunnel shaft in a residential home in the area lacking an exit point; military says its troops find no weapons or people inside but some suspects were being questioned 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yoav Zitun|
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Thursday reported forces operating in the West Bank city of Jenin located an unusual tunnel shaft located at inside a residential apartment. According to the military, troops will use “various operational means,” to dismantle the tunnel.
The IDF said that the shaft was discovered deep within a civilian area, some six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the West Bank barrier wall during an operation overnight Wednesday. "The tunnel is dug two meters deep without an exit point and no weapons or suspects were found within," the military said, noting the site is being monitored. Several suspects were arrested and being questioned.
2 View gallery
Tunnel shaft found in Jenin home
Tunnel shaft found in Jenin home
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Ynet also learned that the military established a dedicated unit to investigate suspected shafts and tunnels found in the Wes Bank, especially near the border wall, but thus far no tunnels reaching Israeli settlements were found.
During IDF raids on the Jenin refugee camps, however, several underground passageways were discovered. One tunnel was found earlier this year, leading from a mosque where armed terrorists were hiding to an apartment filled with explosives.
2 View gallery
IDF troops in the West Bank
IDF troops in the West Bank
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The IDF Central Command said it was aware of terrorist organizations' attempts to build underground tunnels across the West Bank and is acting accordingly amid growing concerns from residents of Israeli communities located close by.
