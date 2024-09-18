Communities bordering West Bank warn they are vulnerable to attack

Leaders of a municipal council bordering the partition wall separating the West Bank from Israel warned again on Wednesday of a real security risk to its residents, after the government failed to transfer funds needed to bolster security in the area.
The government voted to allocate 100 million shekels to increasing security along the border wall, but the funds have not been delivered. "I'm certain that a minute after a terror attack here, the money will make its way," Ilan Sadeh, head of the Menashe Regional Council said. "Why can't the government live up to its commitments before an attack?"
Since the Hamas massacre in the south on October 7, residents bordering the West Bank have warned that they could fall victim to a similar attack. Communities have come under fire from West Bank terrorists who have been shooting into their homes and, in some cases, trying to launch rockets targeting their communities.
Menachem Greenberg, head of security for the council, said it would take no more than seconds to reach homes of Israelis once the border is breached.
Palestinians regularly climb over the border wall into Israel, to find work, mostly undisturbed by security forces. "It is a matter of decision for anyone coming over the wall, whether to seek work to launch an attack," he said.
Greenberg said more should be done to stop Palestinians from entering Israel illegally. "We want to see more troops on either side of the border," he said.
Greenberg praised the work of the IDF brigades that have been conducting anti-terrorism raids on West Bank cities bordering Israel but said that was not enough.
Troops found a tunnel in the early stages of construction in the West Bank town of Tulkarm last week increasing the concerns of residents on the Israeli side of the fence that terror groups would attempt to infiltrate into their communities.
The lessons of October 7 were learned on both sides of the partition wall, Sadeh said, adding that the massacre has changed things and that, although efforts to protect his residents have been made, they were not enough.