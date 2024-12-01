IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen targeting central Israel

Military says it shot the missile down before entering Israeli airspace; no injuries or damage reported; Iran-backed group says supporting Hamas in its war 

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF on Sunday intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting central Israel. Sirens were activated in vast areas in the central planes and the hills of Jerusalem including the cities of Modi'in and Rehovot.
According to the military, the missile was shot down by the Arrow missile defense system before it entered Israel airspace. No injuries or damage were reported.
Sirens activated in central Israel on Sunday amid a ballistic missile attack from Yemen Sirens activated in central Israel on Sunday amid a ballistic missile attack from Yemen
Sirens activated in central Israel on Sunday amid a ballistic missile attack from Yemen
(Photo: Telegram )
שריפות באזור בית שמש ומועצה אזורית מטה יהודה, ככל הנראה בעקבות שברי יירוטשריפות באזור בית שמש ומועצה אזורית מטה יהודה, ככל הנראה בעקבות שברי יירוט
Fires caused when a Houthi missile was intercepted over central Israel in October
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Authrity)
In October, a missile launched by the Houthis caused fires and damage near Beit Shemesh but no injuries were reported.
Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi said on Thursday after the cease-fire deal in Lebanon came into effect that Gaza must not be left alone and called on his people to show support for the Palestinians.
IDF strikes Houthi held Hodeidah Port in September

The Iran-backed Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at Israel after they said they were joining the Hamas in its war against Israel after the October 2023 massacre. Israel conducted two air raids on Houthi territory in the Hudeidah port city in response to attack drones and missile fire.
