IDF intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen targeting central Israel

The IDF on Sunday intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting central Israel. Sirens were activated in vast areas in the central planes and the hills of Jerusalem including the cities of Modi'in and Rehovot.
According to the military, the missile was shot down by the Arrow missile defense system before it entered Israel airspace. No injuries or damage were reported.
In October, a missile launched by the Houthis caused fires and damage near Beit Shemesh but no injuries were reported.
Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi said on Thursday after the cease-fire deal in Lebanon came into effect that Gaza must not be left alone and called on his people to show support for the Palestinians.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at Israel after they said they were joining the Hamas in its war against Israel after the October 2023 massacre. Israel conducted two air raids on Houthi territory in the Hudeidah port city in response to attack drones and missile fire.