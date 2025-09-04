Netanyahu: ICC chief prosecutor used Israel to distract from own sexual misconduct allegations

as “false charges” and a “travesty of justice,” claiming they were driven by the court’s chief prosecutor seeking to deflect attention from a

as “false charges” and a “travesty of justice,” claiming they were driven by the court’s chief prosecutor seeking to deflect attention from a

In a video statement, Netanyahu recounted that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had initially planned to visit Israel to investigate allegations of war crimes firsthand. Before the visit, Khan publicly praised Israel’s independent judicial system for investigating such allegations. On the day of his planned arrival, however, Khan abruptly canceled the trip and issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

In a video statement, Netanyahu recounted that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had initially planned to visit Israel to investigate allegations of war crimes firsthand. Before the visit, Khan publicly praised Israel’s independent judicial system for investigating such allegations. On the day of his planned arrival, however, Khan abruptly canceled the trip and issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

In a video statement, Netanyahu recounted that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan had initially planned to visit Israel to investigate allegations of war crimes firsthand. Before the visit, Khan publicly praised Israel’s independent judicial system for investigating such allegations. On the day of his planned arrival, however, Khan abruptly canceled the trip and issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

Netanyahu suggested that Khan’s sudden change of plans was linked to allegations of rape and sexual assault made by a female staffer shortly before the visit. The prime minister claimed Khan feared the allegations would damage his career and sought to divert attention by targeting Israel with false war crimes charges. Netanyahu also referenced Khan’s younger brother, a former British MP imprisoned for sexual assault and noted that

Netanyahu suggested that Khan’s sudden change of plans was linked to allegations of rape and sexual assault made by a female staffer shortly before the visit. The prime minister claimed Khan feared the allegations would damage his career and sought to divert attention by targeting Israel with false war crimes charges. Netanyahu also referenced Khan’s younger brother, a former British MP imprisoned for sexual assault and noted that

“His plan is simple: scapegoat Israel, rally the anti-Israel mob and thereby escape justice,” Netanyahu said. He called for the arrest warrants to be revoked immediately “for justice and for truth to prevail.”

“His plan is simple: scapegoat Israel, rally the anti-Israel mob and thereby escape justice,” Netanyahu said. He called for the arrest warrants to be revoked immediately “for justice and for truth to prevail.”

“His plan is simple: scapegoat Israel, rally the anti-Israel mob and thereby escape justice,” Netanyahu said. He called for the arrest warrants to be revoked immediately “for justice and for truth to prevail.”