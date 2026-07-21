Nazareth man suspected of seeking Hamas help to target Ben-Gvir

According to the authorities, Awad was arrested in a joint operation by the Shin Bet and the Emekim Major Crimes Unit of the Northern District Police. During questioning, investigators found that he worked for a security company in Afula and had contacted the Hamas terrorist organization in an effort to join its ranks and obtain resources to carry out terrorist activity. He also allegedly planned to attack a serving government minister — Ben-Gvir.

Arrest of Mohammed Awad ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

Following the investigation, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed a prosecutor's declaration with the Nazareth Magistrate's Court ahead of the planned filing of an indictment against Awad.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said they "view with the utmost severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the security of the state and its citizens, and will use all means at their disposal to bring those involved to justice."

Ben-Gvir responded by saying: "This is the ninth time that terrorist organizations have marked me as a target and tried to harm me. I thank the Shin Bet, Israel Police, the Israel Prison Service Intelligence Division, the Magen Unit and above all, Almighty God, for preventing terrorists from harming me and my family.