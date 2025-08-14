UN blacklists Hamas terrorists after verifying sexual violence in Oct. 7 massacre

The United Nations has formally acknowledged that Hamas terrorists committed — and continue to commit — some of the most brutal sexual crimes on record, including rape, gang rape, genital mutilation and sexual abuse in captivity.
After UN Secretary-General António Guterres resisted adding the terror group to the “blacklist” last year, and following extensive efforts by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the UN is expected on August 14 to distribute the Secretary-General’s annual report to all members of the General Assembly. The report details the “blacklist” of groups committing sexual crimes in armed conflicts — and, for the first time, it includes Hamas.
Earlier this year, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, reported on these crimes. Hamas’ inclusion on the blacklist now constitutes an official international recognition of its guilt in crimes that rank alongside war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Israeli officials say the sexual abuse has not stopped, and that Hamas terrorists are still assaulting hostages in Gaza. Jerusalem continues to call on the international community to secure the immediate release of all hostages and to dismantle Hamas. At the same time, Israel’s Foreign Ministry is working to counter false allegations of sexual crimes being spread against Israel.
In February last year, Patten said she could not sleep for a week after being shown the IDF’s 47-minute compilation of atrocities. “Only after I saw the footage did I understand things I hadn’t before, in terms of the magnitude of the disaster,” she said.
Patten was invited to Israel by the Foreign Ministry’s International Organizations Division and then-UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan to witness the scale of the atrocities firsthand. Erdan, who accompanied the visit, stressed: “Patten’s visit was especially important for us so there would be international recognition of the suffering and horrific sexual crimes committed against Israeli women and girls on October 7 by Hamas monsters — and so the world understands who we are fighting. The UN’s disgraceful indifference and inaction cannot continue.”
“This is a landmark moment in the international fight against sexual violence in conflict,” said Profissor Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, head of the Rackman Center at Bar-Ilan University and one of the leaders of Project Dinah. “This was the top recommendation in our recent book, 'For the Sake of Truth,' which was also delivered to Secretary-General Guterres. The message is clear: the world sees these crimes, calls them by name, and will not allow them to be erased from history.”
Col. (res.) Sharon Zagagi-Pinhas, director of Project Dinah, added: “We call on the UN, the International Criminal Court, and governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide to move from recognition to action — and bring Hamas terrorists to justice in every possible forum.”