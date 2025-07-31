Report: Trump says Netanyahu prolongs Gaza war to stay in power

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly said that the fastest way to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release hostages, but White House sources revealed Thursday a growing frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
According to a report in The Atlantic, Trump and his aides believe Israel achieved its military objectives in Gaza long ago and Netanyahu is prolonging the fighting to maintain political power, taking steps that hinder ceasefire negotiations.
In a video address to a conference marking 20 years since Israel’s 2005 disengagement from Gaza, hosted by the Tkuma movement and Yesha Council under the theme “From Expulsion to Sovereignty,” Netanyahu outlined his vision.
“My vision is simple—the vision of generations, the vision of the prophets: returning to our land, establishing our state, ensuring our sovereignty and protecting our future,” he said. This rhetoric, emphasizing Israeli control, has fueled perceptions of his reluctance to end the war.
Despite Trump’s belief he was “disrespected by Netanyahu,” The Atlantic noted that senior U.S. officials doubt Trump will hold the Israeli leader accountable. His frustration hasn’t translated into a policy shift.
Trump continues to blame Hamas for stalled talks and has refused to join France and the UK in considering recognition of a Palestinian state absent progress on the ground. A White House source downplayed tensions, saying, “There’s no significant rift. Even allies can disagree.”
Two other U.S. officials clarified that Trump’s stance reflects his “America First” policy, not a personal clash, ensuring U.S. foreign policy isn’t dictated by Israel or any other nation.
The same sources emphasized Trump’s waning patience is directed primarily at Hamas, which he holds responsible for starting the war. He largely supports Israel’s position, including Netanyahu’s vision of a post-war Gaza as a “Riviera of the Middle East,” while dismissing calls for a policy overhaul.