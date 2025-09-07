IDF continues strikes in Gaza City, destroys massive tunnel networks

The IDF continued airstrikes in Gaza City on Sunday, focusing on the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood northeast of the city center. Footage from the area showed a massive explosion and extensive destruction. Palestinian sources said the targeted house belonged to the al-Nahla family and was located near a mosque.
The IDF Arabic-language spokesperson issued evacuation warnings for residents living in high-rise buildings. On Sunday, residents were instructed to leave the al-Ruwaia building and nearby tents at the Beirut Junction and Arab League Street. “The IDF will strike the building in the near future due to Hamas terror infrastructure inside or nearby,” the statement said. “For your safety, you are required to evacuate immediately south toward the humanitarian area in Mawasi, Khan Younis.”
Earlier, the IDF issued another evacuation notice for the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “For those who have not yet evacuated the areas of Gaza City and Jabalia as previously warned, the IDF continues to expand its operations westward. For your safety, evacuate immediately south,” the statement said.
The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported that 87 Palestinians were killed and 409 were injured over the past 24 hours. Since the outbreak of the conflict, Hamas said 64,368 Palestinians have been killed and 162,776 injured in the Gaza Strip.