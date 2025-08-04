Israeli man robbed, murdered in Las Vegas

Itamar Eichner
An Israeli citizen was robbed and murdered in Las Vegas, authorities and community sources confirmed on Monday.
The victim’s body was discovered about a 15-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip, the city’s famous hotel and casino corridor.
A Chabad emissary in Las Vegas said the Israeli man had come to the city for a vacation at the hotels. He thanked those who assisted in ensuring no autopsy would be performed and that the victim’s body could be returned to Israel within 24 hours.
No additional details about the circumstances of the killing or the victim’s identity have been released. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was not yet aware of the incident.
