Katz: Iran ‘crossed red lines’ by targeting civilians, will pay ‘very heavy price’

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Iran had “crossed red lines” by launching a massive barrage of ballistic missiles at civilian population centers across the country, vowing that Israel would continue to defend itself and ensure the Iranian regime pays a “very heavy price.”
“Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel," he said in a statement. "We will continue to defend Israel’s citizens and ensure that the ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”
Katz’s remarks came shortly after Iran fired roughly 150 ballistic missiles toward Israel in retaliation for an unprecedented Israeli strike on Iranian territory, part of what officials described as a historic opening move in a broader military operation. The missile salvos caused multiple impacts in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom reported at least 17 injuries.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the Iranian people directly, said Israel was in the midst of “one of the greatest military operations in history.” He blamed Iran’s leadership for threatening Israel’s existence while continuing to oppress its own citizens.
“Israel's fight is not with you, the brave people of Iran, whom we respect and admire,” Netanyahu said. “Our fight is with our common enemy—a murderous regime that both oppresses you and impoverishes you. Brave people of Iran, your light will defeat the darkness. I'm with you, the people of Israel are with you."
In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was Israel that had started the war. “The Zionist regime will not escape unscathed from the consequences of its crimes,” he said, promising that the Iranian response “will not be half-measured.”