Katz: Iran ‘crossed red lines’ by targeting civilians, will pay ‘very heavy price’

“Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles at civilian population centers in Israel," he said in a statement. "We will continue to defend Israel’s citizens and ensure that the ayatollah regime pays a very heavy price for its heinous actions.”

Katz’s remarks came shortly after Iran fired roughly 150 ballistic missiles toward Israel in retaliation for an unprecedented Israeli strike on Iranian territory, part of what officials described as a historic opening move in a broader military operation. The missile salvos caused multiple impacts in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom reported at least 17 injuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the Iranian people directly, said Israel was in the midst of “one of the greatest military operations in history.” He blamed Iran’s leadership for threatening Israel’s existence while continuing to oppress its own citizens.

