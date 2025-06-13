IDF intercepts Iranian drone on northern border as Tehran casualties mount

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel's Upper Galilee region on Friday , including cities like Metula and Kiryat Shemona, located near the Lebanon border. The IDF reported shortly following the sirens that forces had intercepted a drone sent from Iran in the area.

Iran reported heavy civilian casualties in Tehran neighborhoods, where Israeli airstrikes allegedly killed 78 people and injured 329, local media reported on Friday. A security source cited by Iran’s Fars news agency warned that “Iranian retaliation will begin soon.”

A military source said Israel expects incoming Iranian missiles, warning that "prices will be paid" and promising continued waves of strikes until all objectives are met. “We attack and will not relent,” the official added. “If Iran strikes, we have more targets.”

3 View gallery The Security Cabinet convenes in an underground bunker

Senior Israeli officials described the overnight offensive as a historic campaign against one of the region’s most powerful militaries. They said it began with pinpoint assassinations and ruined Iran’s air defenses, catching Iranian leadership off guard. Washington reportedly supported the operation, while uncertainty remains over U.S. involvement going forward. Israeli officials estimate the fighting could stretch for two to three weeks, with more strikes on tap.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump as the Israeli Air Force continues strikes in Iran entering their 12th hour , including attacks in Iran's western Hamadan province.

Netanyahu has called a security briefing for 6:30 p.m. local time to evaluate the strike campaign in Iran, dubbed Operation Rising Lion . He will be joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Mossad Director David Barnea, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior security officials.

3 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Iran ( Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images )

Katz, who was briefed on the operation, will speak with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later Friday, his office said.

U.S. officials reportedly invited Iran to resume nuclear talks Sunday, but Tehran has refused and may withdraw from the nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty.

Iranian authorities have imposed temporary internet restrictions, citing "special circumstances." President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that a "strong and legitimate" Iranian response will force “the enemy to regret its foolish action” and asked citizens to resist “psychological warfare.”

State‑run Mehr news agency reported five dead and 12 injured in strikes on the city of Tabriz, which reportedly severely damaged the city's international airport and Shahid Fakouri military base. Separately, Israeli air defenses intercepted an Iranian drone over Syria near the Israeli border; other inbound drones, all arriving from Iran, were intercepted before entering Israeli territory, defense officials said.

Israeli fighter jets attacking Iran's Tabriz International Airport

Mehr also claimed that Tehran has not yet launched any drone strikes in retaliation, saying that “true vengeance will occur in the near future and will be announced only through official sources.”

Earlier, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reported that the military had successfully intercepted all drones launched toward Israel by Iran as part of its retaliatory strike. The Home Front Command lifted its shelter-in-place directive shortly after. According to officials, over 100 Iranian drones were launched from multiple locations, including Iraq.

Reuters cited two Israeli sources saying the strikes killed at least 20 senior Iranian commanders. Israel confirmed the death of IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and others. The IDF said Hajizadeh and several top drone and air-defense leaders were targeted as they met in an underground command bunker in Iran.

The IDF said its intelligence identified the gathering and launched the attack to preempt a planned Iranian strike. In a statement, the IDF said the raid inflicted significant damage on Iran’s air defenses and its nuclear site at Natanz , emphasizing that prolonged operations are anticipated and urging Israelis to adhere to Home Front Command instructions.

Iranian state TV reported another strike at Natanz. Satellite images show heavy damage at the site. Akbar Salihi, deputy defense minister for law enforcement in Isfahan province, said there were no casualties or radiation leaks at the Natanz facility.

3 View gallery Satellite images show heavy damage Iran's nuclear site in Natanz

A senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the terrorist group "will not initiate its own attack on Israel," although its statement condemned Israel’s “cruel aggression” supported by the U.S., claiming Israel has violated international norms and is pushing the region closer to further escalation.

Another Hezbollah-linked source told Saudi Al‑Hadath TV that “what is happening between Israel and Iran is an international matter; we will not intervene.”

Mossad also broadcast rare footage of covert drone strikes and precision missile strikes inside Iran targeting air-defense systems. Israeli officials said the clips were released to signal the regime's vulnerability and discourage violent retaliation.