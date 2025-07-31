Growing US opposition to Israel, even among Republicans, signals eroding support

In a striking sign of shifting U.S. sentiment, particularly among the Democratic left, 27 Democratic senators—over half the party’s Senate caucus—backed a proposal by Senator Bernie Sanders to block arms shipments to Israel.
This unprecedented support from Democrats underscores a troubling erosion of the decades-long bipartisan consensus in Washington favoring military aid to Israel. Even some Republicans show signs of wavering, with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene becoming the first in her party to accuse Israel of “genocide” in Gaza.
Sanders, a leading progressive who caucuses with Democrats despite identifying as independent, has long criticized Israel, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His two proposals, voted on overnight, aimed to halt a $675 million bomb sale and a separate deal for 20,000 assault rifles.
Both were rejected by wide margins, with all Republicans and many Democrats opposing them. However, 27 Democrats supported blocking the rifle sale and 24 backed halting the bombs—a significant jump from the 15 who supported similar measures in April and the 18 in November 2024.
Even if passed, the proposals would have faced hurdles in the House and a likely veto from U.S. President Donald Trump. Still, Sanders called it a significant step, saying, “The tide is turning. The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.”
Sanders has sharpened his criticism during the Gaza war, posting online, “Netanyahu is a disgusting liar. Children are starving to death.” He accused Israel of killing innocents with U.S. aid, saying, “The U.S. cannot keep sending hundreds of millions to his racist government.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who previously criticized Netanyahu, opposed Sanders’ proposals but urged him to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing, “I’ve long believed security aid to Israel supports its people, not any specific government.”
Other Democrats, like Senator Patty Murray from Washington, shifted to support Sanders, explaining, “As a longtime friend and supporter of Israel, I am voting yes to send a message: the Netanyahu government cannot continue with this strategy. Netanyahu has prolonged this war at every turn to stay in power.”
Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois called his vote “painful,” adding, “For many of us who’ve supported Israel through tough times, it’s impossible to defend what’s happening now.”
Greene, aligning with anti-Israel progressives like Rashida Tlaib, opposed a $500 million aid package for Israel’s air defenses, citing its nuclear capabilities and U.S. economic struggles.
“Israel—a nuclear-armed state—has universal healthcare and subsidized education. America’s in $37 trillion debt. My proposal ensures a defense policy prioritizing America first,” she said. Her vote, alongside images from Gaza and allegations of Israel targeting Christians, fuels conservative criticism.
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, speaking on Piers Morgan’s show, warned, “"Israel, whether it realizes or not, has made itself the villain of the world in letting this thing go on so long. They have lost support among its dearest friends.”
A Gallup poll reflects this shift, with 60% of Americans opposing the war and only 32% supporting Israel’s actions, down 10% from September 2024. Netanyahu’s popularity hit a 28-year low, with 52% viewing him negatively during his U.S. visit.
Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, a senior Jewish congressman, joined protests against Israel’s government, accusing Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political gain. “Netanyahu has consistently placed his own political future above the wellbeing of the hostages and innocent civilians,” he charged.
Israel’s New York Consul, Ofir Akunis, countered, “Hamas blocks aid, using food as a weapon. Israel has opened humanitarian corridors, airdropped food and ensured clean water for nearly a million, upholding international law.”
Nadler faces a challenge from progressive Jewish candidate Liam Elkind in upcoming primaries, suggesting his stance may aim to appeal to left-leaning Jewish voters. His support for anti-Israel candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York’s mayoral race further signals this shift, reflecting a broader erosion of Israel’s standing in U.S. politics.
