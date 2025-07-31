US-backed Gaza aid group: Nearly 100 million meals distributed since start of operations

Aid includes air drops and over 5,000 trucks entering Gaza, supporting food, medical supplies and water infrastructure for hundreds of thousands of residents

Itamar Eichner|
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said Wednesday that it has distributed nearly 100 million food rations in the Gaza Strip since it began operations. It also said that 19,008 boxes of aid were handed out yesterday across Gaza. The foundation reported that all distributions went smoothly and that civilians’ safety was maintained.
John Acree, GHF’s executive director, said the foundation’s operations have expanded steadily since the start of the mission. “Delivering such a large volume in a short time especially in an active war zone shows the commitment of our humanitarian team,” he said.
2 View gallery
חלוקת סיוע הומניטרי ברפיחחלוקת סיוע הומניטרי ברפיח
Humanitarian aid center in Rafah
(Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
In coordination with Arab states and international organizations, << Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>. Since last weekend, 150 aid packages have been dropped from the air with 18 delivered on July 26, 28 on July 27, 20 on July 28, 52 on July 29 and 32 on July 30.
A security source said a total of 150 airdrop missions have been carried out since the conflict began delivering nearly 10,500 aid packages with cooperation from countries including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Spain and the United States.
Israel also approved the entry of Moroccan aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing after security inspections at Ben-Gurion Airport. Officials are considering allowing Bahrain to participate in the airdrop effort.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on other countries to join the airdrops, tweeting, “Hamas stole food from its own people. Israel acted. We airdropped aid to the people of Gaza and called on other nations to join us. Some have. We ensured the safety of the skies, the airdrops and the delivery of food. Any country that truly wants to help is invited to join us.”
2 View gallery
סיוע הומניטרי מוצנח מעל דיר אל בלאחסיוע הומניטרי מוצנח מעל דיר אל בלאח
Aid drops in Gaza
(Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
The aid deliveries come as international criticism of Israel grows amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The pressure has included antisemitic incidents worldwide, proposals for sanctions and efforts to suspend Israel from the EU’s Horizon research program. Some countries including France, the UK and Canada have threatened to recognize a Palestinian state if diplomatic efforts fail.
A senior Israeli security official said that since the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots on May 19, more than 5,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza. These include over 1.5 million weekly food packages provided by an American company and 3,000 tons of baby formula. Israel has also supported Gaza’s health system with blood donations, staff rotations, fuel for hospitals and ongoing assessments.
Water infrastructure remains operational with three water lines active and the recent restoration of an electric line powering UNICEF’s central desalination plant providing water to around 900,000 residents.
