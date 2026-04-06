Report: US, Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire in bid to end war

Mediators reportedly pursuing a two-phase deal starting with a 45-day ceasefire, which could be extended to allow continued negotiations toward ending the war, followed by a second phase aimed at securing a permanent agreement

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Operation Roaring Lion
Ceasefire
Iran
The United States, Iran and regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reported Monday, citing four U.S., Israeli and regional sources familiar with the talks.
According to the report, mediators are negotiating a two-phase deal. The first phase would involve a 45-day ceasefire during which negotiations on ending the war would take place, with the possibility of an extension if more time is needed. The second phase would focus on reaching a final agreement to end the war.
1 View gallery
(Photo: Anna Moneymaker / AFP, Stringer / Getty Images)
The report said the chances of reaching even a partial agreement within 48 hours were considered slim, but described the effort as a last attempt to prevent a sharp escalation, including potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in Gulf states.
Reuters said it could not independently verify the Axios report. The White House declined to comment.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""