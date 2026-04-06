Report: US, Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire in bid to end war

The United States, Iran and regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reported Monday, citing four U.S., Israeli and regional sources familiar with the talks.
According to the report, mediators are negotiating a two-phase deal. The first phase would involve a 45-day ceasefire during which negotiations on ending the war would take place, with the possibility of an extension if more time is needed. The second phase would focus on reaching a final agreement to end the war.
The report said the chances of reaching even a partial agreement within 48 hours were considered slim, but described the effort as a last attempt to prevent a sharp escalation, including potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in Gulf states.
Reuters said it could not independently verify the Axios report. The White House declined to comment.