Only a third of US Jews support Israel’s war in Gaza, survey shows

Only about one-third of American Jews support Israel’s military operation in Gaza, according to a new survey by the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Rochester. The poll, conducted among 1,166 Jewish respondents, found 31% back the military campaign over the past two years, while 58% oppose it.
This skepticism spans Orthodox and Conservative Jews, with 38% expressing reservations, and Reform and unaffiliated Jews, with 57% and 58% respectively. The data reveal a divided Jewish community, loyal to Israel yet critical of its military policies.
The survey also highlighted concerns about rising antisemitism on U.S. campuses, with 72% of respondents worried and 40% reporting personal experiences in the past two years.
However, nearly 60% oppose the Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding to universities like Harvard, Columbia and UCLA for allegedly failing to combat antisemitism, with 75% viewing it as a political move rather than genuine enforcement, raising concerns about free speech and academic freedom.
Professor James Druckman from Rochester, a lead researcher in the study, noted: “The Jewish community is increasingly critical of using antisemitism as an excuse for political actions.”
Berkeley researchers observed this trend strengthening since last spring, when criticism was less pronounced. Over 70% of respondents believe U.S. President Donald Trump uses the Jewish community as a “pretext” to attack academia, viewing it as punitive rather than protective.
The survey coincides with Senator Bernie Sanders’ statement accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, making him the first U.S. senator to level such a charge. Sanders, supported by many Jews, said, “The conclusion is inescapable,” alleging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government wages “total war against the entire Palestinian people.”
Citing UN figures of 65,000 Palestinians killed and 164,000 injured, with 83% civilians, he urged halting U.S. military aid to Israel, demanding an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. Referencing the Holocaust’s role in defining genocide, he warned: “Without accountability, other demagogues will do the same.”
Sanders’ views align with Zohran Mamdani, his endorsed candidate for New York City mayor, who leads with 45% support in a Marist poll, 21 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo. Among Jewish voters, Mamdani and Cuomo tie at 35%, while Mayor Eric Adams, favored by Jews since October 7, trails at 17%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa garners 11%.
In a head-to-head matchup, Jews favor Cuomo 56% to Mamdani’s 37%, but Mamdani wins overall. A New York Times poll found nearly half of eligible New York voters believe Mamdani’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is best, compared to under a fifth for Cuomo, who supports Israel while distancing himself from Netanyahu. Two-thirds of voters under 29 back Mamdani’s stance, highlighting his appeal despite his strong anti-Israel position.