Only a third of US Jews support Israel’s war in Gaza, survey shows

Only about one-third of American Jews support Israel’s military operation in Gaza , according to a new survey by the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Rochester. The poll, conducted among 1,166 Jewish respondents, found 31% back the military campaign over the past two years, while 58% oppose it.

This skepticism spans Orthodox and Conservative Jews, with 38% expressing reservations, and Reform and unaffiliated Jews, with 57% and 58% respectively. The data reveal a divided Jewish community, loyal to Israel yet critical of its military policies.

4 View gallery US, Israeli flags ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The survey also highlighted concerns about rising antisemitism on U.S. campuses , with 72% of respondents worried and 40% reporting personal experiences in the past two years.

However, nearly 60% oppose the Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding to universities like Harvard, Columbia and UCLA for allegedly failing to combat antisemitism, with 75% viewing it as a political move rather than genuine enforcement, raising concerns about free speech and academic freedom.

Professor James Druckman from Rochester, a lead researcher in the study, noted: “The Jewish community is increasingly critical of using antisemitism as an excuse for political actions.”

4 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Berkeley researchers observed this trend strengthening since last spring, when criticism was less pronounced. Over 70% of respondents believe U.S. President Donald Trump uses the Jewish community as a “pretext” to attack academia, viewing it as punitive rather than protective.

The survey coincides with Senator Bernie Sanders ’ statement accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, making him the first U.S. senator to level such a charge. Sanders, supported by many Jews, said, “The conclusion is inescapable,” alleging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s government wages “total war against the entire Palestinian people.”

4 View gallery Bernie Sanders ( Photo: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Citing UN figures of 65,000 Palestinians killed and 164,000 injured, with 83% civilians, he urged halting U.S. military aid to Israel, demanding an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. Referencing the Holocaust’s role in defining genocide, he warned: “Without accountability, other demagogues will do the same.”

Sanders’ views align with Zohran Mamdani , his endorsed candidate for New York City mayor, who leads with 45% support in a Marist poll, 21 points ahead of Andrew Cuomo. Among Jewish voters, Mamdani and Cuomo tie at 35%, while Mayor Eric Adams, favored by Jews since October 7, trails at 17%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa garners 11%.

4 View gallery Zohran Mamdani ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )