Mediator in the middle: Azerbaijan’s role in fragile Israel-Turkey dialogue

As talks between Turkey and Israel continue with Azerbaijan as the mediator, a source familiar with the details revealed that "the understanding is that both sides need this, and therefore the decision is that there will be continued discussions."
This comes despite Turkey's ongoing diplomatic campaign against Israel behind the scenes, trying to block it on almost every possible international forum.
The talks, which focused on Turkey's military presence in Syria after the fall of Assad's regime, saw Israel clearly state that any change in the positioning of foreign forces in Syria — especially the establishment of Turkish bases in the Palmyra region — would be considered a red line, according to a diplomatic source.
Turkey has previously blocked Israel's participation in NATO exercises, and this week, it unexpectedly blocked the appointment of an Israeli company as an observer to the UN's World Intellectual Property Organization. Without prior notice, Turkey opposed the company's appointment on the grounds of "lack of consensus." The chairwoman, Costa Rica's representative, mishandled the discussion and decided to reject the Israeli company's request without any debate on the matter.
The next day, Israel protested the troubling move, which it saw as politicizing the issue. The U.S. and Canada supported Israel's position and pressured the Turkish representative to explain his objection, but he provided no explanation other than stating he had received direct instructions from Ankara to oppose the Israeli observer. This is the first time Turkey has so openly and abruptly opposed the appointment of an Israeli company without any prior warning. A diplomatic source warned that this move could encourage other member states to act against Israel.
'Azerbaijan's president committed to strengthening relations'
"It’s not the first time Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has helped Israel in efforts to bring reconciliation with Muslim countries, especially with Turkey," said Rabbi Marc Schneier, an American rabbi who maintains close ties with the Azerbaijani government, often visiting Baku. "Why does he do this?" Schneier added. "Because regional stability is important to him, as well as fostering good relations between Israel and Turkey. He also has a historical commitment to building and strengthening relations between Muslims and Jews. There is no other leader in the world who enjoys such a high level of trust from both Israel and Turkey."
Schneier, the rabbi of Hampton Synagogue and an advisor to several Gulf monarchs, founded and heads the Foundation for Jewish-Muslim Interfaith Understanding. Over the past two decades, he has been warmly welcomed in the palaces of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE. He has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the 50 most influential rabbis in the U.S.
News that Azerbaijan hosted the first direct talks between Israel and Turkey didn’t surprise Schneier. "It’s not the first time. President Aliyev played a central role in bringing reconciliation between Israel and Turkey in 2022, which included President Herzog's visit to Ankara, a meeting with Erdogan and later, a meeting between then-prime minister Yair Lapid and Erdogan in New York in September 2022 — followed by a meeting between Erdogan and Netanyahu in New York a year later."
Schneier believes that Aliyev’s efforts to mediate between Israel and Turkey reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith coexistence and Jewish-Muslim cooperation. "Three years ago, Aliyev played a critical role in this coexistence, and I believe he will play a critical role now. Of the 57 Muslim countries in the world, Azerbaijan is Israel's biggest supporter in the Muslim world. Aliyev’s commitment to Israel is genuine. These are very authentic relations, both in his dealings with Israel and the Jewish people. My forecast is that Aliyev will be the bridge between Israel and the Muslim world with the expansion of the Abraham Accords."