Greta Thunberg joins global flotilla to 'break Israel’s illegal and inhumane siege on Gaza'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to join a new international flotilla aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, organizers said Saturday. The flotilla, scheduled to depart from Barcelona on Sunday, is part of a campaign led by a group called the Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for perseverance.
“It should not have to be up to us,” said Thunberg, 22, in a video released earlier this month alongside fellow activists. “A mission like this should not have to exist. It is the responsibility of countries, of our governments and elected officials to act to try to uphold international law, to prevent war crimes, to prevent genocide. That is their legal duty to do. And they are failing to do so, thereby betraying Palestinians but also all of humanity.”
The group says vessels from 44 countries are participating, forming what it calls the “largest solidarity mission” since Israel imposed its blockade on Gaza after Hamas had taken control of the enclave 18 years ago. They plan to deliver humanitarian aid and symbolically open a humanitarian corridor to the besieged territory.
Thunberg, who shifted her activism toward Gaza in the months following the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel, previously attempted to reach Gaza aboard the Madleen flotilla in June. That ship was intercepted by the Israeli Navy and brought to shore without injuries. The Foreign Ministry at the time labeled the vessel the “selfie yacht” and said it had ignored warnings to steer clear of Gaza’s coast.
“Our aim is to get to Gaza, to deliver the humanitarian aid, announce the opening of a humanitarian corridor and then bring more aid — and thus also end, break Israel’s illegal and inhumane siege on Gaza,” Thunberg said.
Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, speaking to reporters in Barcelona, described the mission as unprecedented. “This will be the largest solidarity mission in history, with more people and more boats than all previous attempts combined,” he said.
While organizers have not disclosed the number of boats departing from Barcelona or their exact time of departure, they emphasized the peaceful nature of their mission.
Earlier this month, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza, citing what it called Israel’s “systematic obstruction” of aid deliveries — a claim strongly rejected by Israeli authorities. Two flotilla attempts in June and July were previously stopped by the Israeli Navy, with participants detained and later deported.