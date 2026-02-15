IDF strikes Islamic Jihad terrorists near Lebanon-Syria border

The IDF said Sunday it carried out an airstrike against Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the area of Majdal Anjar in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, near the Syrian border.

The military did not immediately identify the specific targets, but the strike was considered relatively unusual, as operations in Lebanon have largely focused on Hezbollah rather than Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas.

1 View gallery Aftermath of the strike

Majdal Anjar is a predominantly Sunni town located about 33 kilometers from Metula, near the Syrian border. The area sits at a junction linking the Baalbek-Marjayoun road with the international highway connecting Beirut and Damascus. Due to its location, the town serves as a transit point for goods moving between Syria and Lebanon and onward to other Arab countries, and hosts numerous import-export businesses.

The strike came a day after the IDF targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television channel reported at the time that fighter jets carried out a series of strikes in the village of Bouslaya, between Houmine al-Fawqa and Deir al-Zahrani, and in the Jabal al-Rihan area.

The IDF continued strikes against Hezbollah targets overnight, as part of ongoing efforts to thwart attempts by the terrorist organization to rebuild its capabilities. Operations have included fighter jet strikes, drone attacks on vehicles carrying terrorists, as well as artillery and machine gun fire.

Despite the continued military activity, there has been no significant diplomatic progress, and the situation along the northern front remains largely at a standstill pending broader regional developments, particularly involving Iran.

Even amid the stalemate, several upcoming meetings are expected to influence developments. The Lebanese government is scheduled to convene Monday, when Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal is expected to present an update on the army’s plan to consolidate weapons under state control.